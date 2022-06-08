Video: Speeding Bike On Wrong Side Of Road Hits Scooter Head-On In Patna

One of the motorcycle loses control and crashes into a scooter coming from the other side.

A shocking video clip of a road accident in Patna is going viral on social media. A speeding motorcycle hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction on Patna's Ganga Pathway. The two people riding on the scooter and the biker were injured in the accident. All three have been hospitalised.

Patna police said that both the vehicles have been confiscated and a case has been registered.

The video of the incident shows five-six vehicles on the expressway. One of the motorcycle loses control and crashes into a scooter coming from the other side. Passersby rushed to the spot and help the riders.