Government Officer Shot At In Bihar, Dies In Hospital

A government officer of Under Secretary level, who was shot at in his house by unidentified people this morning, died in the hospital. Rajiv, 58, posted at the Patna Secretariat, was about to retire.



The incident took place after unidentified people barged into his house this morning and shot at him. The officer was rushed to the hospital under critical condition, where he died.



A day before, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader Manish Sahani was shot dead inside his office premises in the Jandaha area in Vaishali district, triggering violent protests by his supporters outside the Jandaha police station.