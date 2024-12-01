Elderly Man Followed Into His House, Shot Dead. CCTV Footage Emerges

Days after an elderly businessman was shot dead in Patna over a property dispute, CCTV footage has emerged showing the suspects following him into his house and firing multiple rounds at him. The incident occurred Thursday evening in Danapur area.

Paras Rai, 60, was returning home when he was followed by six suspects on two motorcycles. As they neared Naya Tola locality, three of them started following him on foot - with weapons in their hands and helmets on to keep their identity hidden.

Rai managed to reach his house, unaware that he was being followed, the videos showed. As he entered his house, one of the suspects shot at his back. As he fell down, they fired at him again and fled.

His neighbours took him to a private hospital, but he died during treatment, said Superintendent of Police (West) Sarath RS. Rai was shot five times on his legs and his backside, he added.

The police recovered five bullet shells from the spot, after which forensic experts came and collected samples. The senior official said Mr Rai had a dispute over his ancestral land and it was being probed if the dispute led to his murder.

Sharing the latest update, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhanu Pratap Singh said that a case has been registered after the victim's son lodged a complaint, naming the victim's nine cousins.

The police are conducting raids to find the suspects.