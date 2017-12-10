Bihar Minister Gets Extortion Call Again, Files Complaint

Bihar Minority Affairs Minister Khurshid Alam has filed an FIR against a person, who allegedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay Rs 1 lakh, police said today.Bettiah Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar said a search has been launched to nab the accused."An FIR was lodged at Purushottampur police station yesterday on the basis of minister Khurshid Alam's written complaint. He claimed to have a received a threat call from a person who wanted him to cough up Rs 1 lakh," Mr Kumar said.The minister, in his complaint, further said that the caller had identified himself as Imtiyaz from Govardhana, a nearby forest area.Mr Alam, meanwhile, asserted that he has full faith in the law and order system of the state."I have lodged a complaint with the police though I believe it is the work of somebody who is mentally imbalanced."Bihar has sushasan (good governance) and I am not scared. Such incidents cannot divert my attention from public service," he told reporters.Significantly, this is the second time the minister filed an extortion complaint this year. In June, he had claimed to have received a similar call while he was at his residence in Patna. The caller was later nabbed from Bettiah.