Nitish Kumar Rejects Demand For CBI Probe Into Bihar Shootings

Bihar Police arrested four people for their suspected role in the Begusarai shootings

Rejecting demands for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Begusarai shootings, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said today Bihar Police will continue with its inquiry into the incident. "The incident will be probed by the police authorities of the area where the firings took place and a probe by Bihar Police is already under way," Mr Kumar explained.

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh had alleged that police were trying to shield the real shooters and demanded that the incident be probed by either CBI or NIA.

Earlier today, four people were arrested by Bihar Police for their suspected role in the incident last Tuesday in which one person was killed and 11 others were seriously injured. Police have identified the four arrested persons as Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj, Keshav alias Naga, and Arjun.

Four men riding on two motorcycles had opened fire on passersby at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town. The assailants then moved to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge and continued firing at people. Following the incident, seven policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Jitendra Singh Gangavar, the Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), said: "Those arrested have admitted that their main purpose was to create fear among the public. They said they had been instructed to go on a shooting spree in order to trigger panic." Mr Gangavar, however, did not divulge details about the masterminds, saying that the matter was still being probed. "We have got phone intercepts, details of WhatsApp chats and CCTV footage of the suspects, details of which cannot be shared with the media at this point in time."

Giving further details about today's arrests, Yogendra Prasad, the Superintendent of Police, Begusarai, said: "Two country-made pistols, five bullets and one of the motorcycles used during the shooting have been seized by the police. In addition, the clothes worn by the shooters and four mobile phones used by them have also been seized."

He added that under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General, Begusarai, four special police teams were formed to track down the culprits. "It was a well-coordinated move in which police authorities from the four neighbouring districts of Samastipur, Patna, Khagaria, Jamui, Lakhisarai and Munger joined the probe and were well-supported by Railway police from Jamalpur," Mr Prasad added.