Car Runs Over 3 Sleeping Children In Patna, Driver Beaten To Death

The accident took place in Bihar's Agam Kuan area.

A speeding car ran over children who were sleeping on the footpath in Bihar's Agam Kuan area on Tuesday night. While three children died on the spot, another one got injured.

Following the incident, the car driver was thrashed to death by the people, reported news agency ANI.

"Three children died, one was injured and one man in the SUV also died in the accident," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

