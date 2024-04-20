Partner Content

S-VYASA University, situated within the serene confines of the Sattva Global Village IT Park, announces its trailblazing endeavors to redefine the educational paradigm in India. As the foremost university to establish its campus within an IT park, S-VYASA University offers students an unparalleled fusion of academic rigor and practical industry exposure, set amidst a picturesque 100-acre landscape.

In a bold move towards holistic student well-being , S-VYASA has seamlessly integrated the ancient discipline of Yoga into all academic disciplines, under the esteemed guidance of Chancellor Padmashree Dr. HR Nagendra, renowned globally for his pivotal role in establishing the International Day of Yoga.

A significant milestone awaits as S-VYASA prepares to host the upcoming Yoga Day festivities at Sattva Global Village IT City, with an anticipated turnout of 50,000 participants. This event serves as a testament to S-VYASA's commitment to promoting holistic wellness and bridging the gap between the IT sector and traditional wellness practices.

The formal inauguration of academic programs which is scheduled later this month marks a monumental step forward, with SVYASA offering an extensive array of 44 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines meticulously tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the industry. Noteworthy is S-VYASA's unique approach of infusing emerging technologies into the curriculum, ensuring graduates are equipped with the requisite skills to thrive in the era of Industry 4.0.

Setting a new standard for excellence, S-VYASA boasts global certifications from esteemed institutions such as HETIK and Google, further enhancing the value proposition for its students. Bolstering its academic prowess, S-VYASA has forged strategic alliances with prestigious institutions including IITs and IIMs.

Recognized by the UGC as a Category 1 university with an outstanding NAAC grading of A+, S-

VYASA remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering top class education. The distinguished faculty, comprising of experts from renowned institutions like IITs, IIMs, and NITs, ensures an unparalleled learning experience for students.

Furthermore, S-VYASA's strategic partnerships with industry titans like Accenture, Honeywell, Amazon, Google, TCS ion, and Microsoft provide invaluable opportunities for practical learning and professional advancement.

In the domain of engineering, S-VYASA offers specialized programs focusing on cutting-edge technologies, empowering students with the skills necessary to thrive in today's digital landscape. Complementing its academic offerings, S-VYASA boasts state-of-the-art sports facilities aimed at fostering holistic student development.

S-VYASA University stands out as the vanguard of educational innovation, nurturing the next generation of leaders poised to confront the challenges of tomorrow while upholding the timeless values and principles of holistic well-being.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.