Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's Rs 329.99 Crore Rights Issue Subscribed 1.11x

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited today announced that its Rs 329.99 crore Rights Issue has closed with an overall subscription of 1.11x times, reflecting [strong/steady] participation from eligible shareholders and Rights Entitlement (RE) holders.

The Rights Issue comprised 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 264 per share, in the ratio of 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 shares held as on the Record Date of August 26, 2026. Basis of allotment will be finalised on September 10, 2026, with shares credited to demat accounts and listing on the NSE and BSE on September 15, 2026. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

CCL Plant: Entering the Market at a Historic Price Inflection Point



The Rights Issue proceeds, along with a broader Rs 650 crore funding package, are earmarked to support Ratnaveer's Rs 472.34 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project in Vadodara - the company's strategic entry into the electronics materials value chain, beyond its core stainless steel business. The plant is roughly 60% complete, with commercial production targeted for November 2026, and machinery, technology partnerships and the core operating team are reported to be in place ahead of ramp-up. The project has received approvals under the Government of India's ECMS scheme and Gujarat's Electronics Policy.

Ratnaveer's timing coincides with one of the sharpest price cycles the global CCL industry has seen in years:



● NANYA has announced a fresh 20-25% CCL and prepreg price hike effective September, on top of already-rising costs.

● Kingboard's FR-4 laminate prices have risen more than 50% cumulatively so far this year.

● Shengyi Technology's H1 2026 results show CCL and adhesive-sheet revenue up 47.74% YoY to RMB 12.357 billion, with CCL gross margins expanding to 29.16% - direct evidence of how pricing power is translating into stronger industry profitability.

● Upstream inputs - electronic glass fabric, HVLP copper foil, and PPO resin - remain in tight supply, with several producers running fully booked capacity.

● A possible additional 7.5% U.S. tariff on Chinese electronics materials could add further cost pressure across the global supply chain.

For Ratnaveer, this pricing environment is a significant tailwind: CCL is a critical, high-value input in the PCB value chain, and India remains heavily import-dependent for it. Industry data suggests CCL prices have risen sharply - by some estimates around 325% over the past 12 months - while raw material costs are up a comparatively modest ~30-35%, a gap that could translate into substantial margin expansion and a meaningful boost to profitability once the plant ramps up. Management has also cited soft confirmation of interest in exclusivity and long-term supply arrangements from large corporates, a positive early signal for revenue visibility as the business scales.

(Note: the 325% price-rise and 30-35% RM cost figures, and contract-related details, are as provided and have not been independently verified - worth confirming against company disclosures before publishing.)



About Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited manufactures stainless steel finished products, including fasteners, wires, washers, and solar roofing hooks, and is expanding into Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing to serve India's growing electronics and PCB industry.

Disclaimer: This is a company/press update for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to consult the Letter of Offer, company filings, and their financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.