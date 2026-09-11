<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Film Has A Spectacular First Week, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark

Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within its first week.

What's Happening

The film has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 212.44 crore after seven days in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.55 crore nett in India on Day 7 from 10,379 shows. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 176.94 crore.

The film is also on the verge of reaching another major milestone in India. Its India nett collection currently stands at Rs 148.45 crore, leaving it Rs 1.55 crore short of the Rs 150 crore mark.

Background

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day. It picked up pace over the weekend, with Day 2 bringing in Rs 32 crore and Day 3 recording its highest single-day collection of Rs 36 crore.

The numbers saw a decline once the first weekend was over. The film collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4 and Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5. Day 6 contributed Rs 12.55 crore, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7.

The film has also performed steadily outside India. It opened with an overseas gross of Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7 crore on Day 3.

Its overseas earnings then stood at Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.50 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, it added another Rs 2.50 crore.

The cumulative overseas gross now stands at Rs 35.50 crore. Along with its India gross of Rs 176.94 crore, the film has reached Rs 212.44 crore worldwide.

About Mirzapur

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie expands the popular crime franchise onto the big screen.

The film is positioned as a prequel to the first season of the series and explores an earlier period in the stories of its central characters.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jitendra Kumar.

The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.