How To Pass A Drug Test: Foolproof Ways To Pass Any Type Of Drug Test (Complete Guide)

If you're facing a drug test, then this guide is for you. I'm going to tell you how to pass a drug test. Any test, any time; it's completely possible.

I'm going to tell you how to pass a saliva drug test, a blood drug test, hair drug tests, and the most popular type: the urine drug test.

We're going to cover everything you need to know to successfully pass each type of drug test. Even if you are facing one at short notice, I'm going to tell you exactly what the ways to clean out your system in 24 hours or less are.

You'll learn about drug detection times, top tips for passing a drug test, the different options you have, and even the differences between unsupervised, supervised, and observed drug tests.

The Different Types Of Drug Test & How They Work

If you're facing a drug test, then it will be a saliva drug test, blood, urine test, or hair drug test. Each is different in terms of how it's conducted and the threats and opportunities it presents.

Overwhelmingly, the urine test is most popular in the USA and beyond. The next most popular is the saliva drug test because it's so cheap and easy to administer.

The hair drug test is rarer and also the most difficult to pass. Bringing up the rear is the blood drug test, which is rarely used for anything other than exceptional specialist circumstances.

1. Saliva Drug Test

Although not as common as urine tests, the saliva drug test is in some ways more dangerous.

Drugs are not detected in saliva for very long, usually one or two days only. But during that time, the danger is that anyone with minimum training can take a swab from your mouth, and test it on panels, or get it sent off.

So, it doesn't require specialist training personnel, can be done on the spot with little notice, and is dirt cheap. That is a lot of boxes ticked for companies looking for a deterrent that is also cheap to administer.

In 15 minutes if they have the panel test kit in front of them, they can get a positive or negative result. It's very dangerous for on-the-spot drug testing at work and law enforcement purposes.

2. Blood Drug Test

I'm not going to bore you with details in blood drug testing. It's so incredibly rarely done that it's not worth worrying about.

If you are in the really bad position of facing one, then you just have to know that drugs don't stay for long in blood. One or two days at most unless you have huge amounts in your body.

Plus, what works to get clean for a urine test will work to get clean for a blood drug test. The same best THC detox products will work for both.

3. Urine Drug Test

Urine tests are the most popular type of drug test. Not the most effective, but easy to administer, and it will catch you out if you have taken drugs in the past three or four days.

There are three types of urine tests, which I will talk about in a moment so that you can understand the severity of the drug test you might be facing.

But generally, the urine sample is checked for its temperature, then if it's got the traits and markers of a valid sample (validity checks), and then it undergoes an immunoassay analysis (panel drug test).

4. Hair Drug Test

The hair drug test is rare but dangerous if it happens. It's not cheap and is usually reserved for senior jobs, law enforcement, probation, and significant health or medical issues.

The danger of the hair follicle drug test is that when you take anything, it forms an indelible record through the drug metabolites getting caught in the hair follicles and then trapped within the hair shaft as they grow out of the follicle.

Legally, they can only test the most recent 90 days growth though. So it doesn't matter how long your hair is, what matters is if you have taken anything within the most recent 90 days.

Supervised Vs Unsupervised Urine Drug Tests

When it comes to passing a urine drug test, the method you use will depend on the type of test you are facing:

The unsupervised drug test is the most common. You will be alone in the cubicle, or behind a screen. They won't observe you urinating, and it's the easiest type to fool. Most drug tests are unobserved. Synthetic urine or detox drinks are the best way to pass, or you can use detox pills to get naturally clean. The supervised drug test is more tightly scrutinized. They will be in the room with you when you urinate, but not directly observing you. This is a far less common type of drug test, but will happen if you have failed previously and are being retested. For the supervised test, only masking the toxins with the detox drink, or using detox pills to get clean, will work. The observed test is the most invasive. This is where someone will be looking directly at you urinate, literally watching it come out. It's legal, but rarely done. If you are facing one, then it will usually be for a significant set of circumstances of which you are well aware. Again, detox pills, or a detox drink as a masking agent, the only ways you will pass.

Also note that increasingly, urine drug testing is being completed automatically. It's called the ECup system. It checks the temperature, does validity checks, tests against drug panels, and even automatically sends out text messages/emails for passing and failing.

If you're facing one of these, then you don't have to worry so much about smuggling a sample in being under close human observation at all stages.

How Long Do Drug Metabolites Stay In The Body?

If you're going to use a detox process, potentially accelerated by good quality THC detox pills, to pass a drug test, then you have to know how long drug metabolites stay in the body.

Online, you'll get "typical" drug detection times as follows:

All drugs detectable in hair for 90 days

Most drugs only detectable in blood for up to 24 – 48 hours

Most drugs detectable in saliva for up to 48 hours

Most drugs detectable in urine for up to 72 hours

The problem is that this does not take into account any of the personal circumstances around you, or the substances you are taking.

Consider these individual issues:

Multiple types of drug use

Unknown dosing levels

Personal health

Speed your body eliminate toxins at

Alcohol and other consumption slowing down elimination

Age and sex

Diet and exercise levels

Put all those things together, and it can add one, two, three days, or more, to those average detection times.

For chronic drug users, and especially people regularly taking medium and slow-release benzos, those times could stretch into one or more weeks.

Worse than that, people smoking cannabis more days of the week than not, especially daily smokers, could test positive for one, two, or even three weeks. In some studies, regular cannabis users still had cannabis metabolites working their way out of the body two months after the last joint was smoked.

So it's impossible to tell you how to pass a drug test by just getting clean over X number of days for Y drug.

At the very least, if you are more than a moderate/occasional user, then you have to assume you will test positive if you have taken drugs in the previous seven days.

Pass A Urine Drug Test: Synthetic Urine

The easiest way to pass an unsupervised urine drug test is to use synthetic urine. It's the best THC detox kit because there's no way on earth that stray metabolites in cannabis use can appear in your sample.

The big problem with fake samples is that the quality of the fake urine you can buy is highly variable. The truth is that most synthetic urine brands out there will struggle to pass the validity checks, which will look for:

Presence of biocide preservative

Ph and specific gravity levels being within the correct ranges

Presence of adulterants such as nitrates

Presence of common chemicals such as urea and uric acid

Correct levels of creatinine

On top of that, if the sample is closely scrutinized by a human (getting rarer though with the eCup digitalized and automated drug testing system that LabCorp and others now use in many circumstances) then they will struggle to not be suspicious unless it really looks, froths, and even smells like urine.

If you want to use fake urine, you'll also need to get a reliable heating method. If the sample doesn't recorder a temperature of between 90°F and 100°F two minutes after you have done it, then it will be automatically failed.

Heating pads don't cut it and have a high failure rate. You need something more reliable that you have complete control over to ensure the temperature is between that very narrow range at the time you submit it.

The Best Synthetic Urine Brands

The only two synthetic urine kits out there which can achieve both of these things are:

Sub Solution is the bestselling product. Containing 14 chemicals found in urine, it's highly complex. It looks, froths, and even smells like urine.

Quick Luck is basically a newer version of Sub Solution. it's the absolute best synthetic urine kit you can buy. The only difference is that it's premixed. Because of this, it's slightly more expensive, as it's more convenient and means you can prepare a viable sample with no additional water or equipment in under two minutes.

Both Sub Solution and Quick Luck use heat activator powder. This stuff is genius because it gives you complete control over the sample temperature.

To use it, you just tap in about one-third just before you go into submit your sample, and shake it gently until it dissolves. Repeat this process until it's within the correct temperature range, tuck it in your underpants to keep it warm, and you can be 100% certain that it will pass that temperature check.

Using A Synthetic Urine Belt

I wouldn't recommend using a synthetic urine belt. This is where you distribute the synthetic urine around the belt, with each pouch of the belt heated by a heat pad.

Then, during the drug test, you dispense it through a tap in a natural standing or sitting position. The idea is that it will fool observed drug testing.

In reality, it's not going to, even if it has a prosthetic penis attached. If you're a woman, you will be groping around in your crotch in an unnatural way undoing, and then tightening the tap. It will also sound unnatural.

It's a great way to get caught. It's also completely unnecessary when the alternative for passing a supervised drug test is simply to detoxify as much as possible with THC detox pills (such as Toxin Rid pills), and then mask the rest with a good quality THC detox drink.

Urine Drug Test: Marijuana Detox Drink

Although a marijuana detox drink is the simplest to use to pass a drug test, even at short notice, it's also the most complex in terms of making the decision to use it successfully.

Drug detox drinks have the highest risk of failure, especially if you have lots of drug metabolites in your body.

That's because a detox drink works by flushing out toxins at a faster rate than can be achieved naturally, and therefore creating a gap in the toxin flow out of the body of just a few hours (up to five hours) during which you will have clean urine.

But if you have lots of drug metabolites in the body, then they could still appear in your urine after a very short space of time, as little as in one hour.

That's why to use a detox drink successfully, it's best used as part of a THC detox kit, where you use detox pills for as many days as possible, and then mask the remaining toxins with the detox drink.

These are the two best THC detox drinks:

Rescue Cleanse is the most potent detox drink on the market. It has the ability to flush out more toxins faster, creating up to 5 hours gap in the toxin flow to your bladder. Plus, it's packed with many things found in urine, so some are passed through as waste in the correct quantities, keeping your urine looking, and testing natural. Mega Clean is the second best detox drink. But only if you get the full 32 fluid ounce size, and only if you buy it from Test Clear with six free pre-rid pills. If you can do a 24-hour detox using these, then use Mega clean, it will be more potent than Rescue Cleanse. On its own though, it's not quite as good at giving you a decent clean zone with balanced urine.

Urine & Blood Test: Toxin Rid Drug Detox Pill

The best way to pass any sort of drug test is to be completely clean to do so.

That means using a natural detox. But to speed it up, we are also going to use high-quality detox pills.

Toxin Rid detox program is the best on the market. Potent, completely safe and natural, and proven. They will push out far more drug metabolites then you can get rid of naturally, and they will get you clean much faster.

Using Toxin Rid drug detox program alongside a natural detox, you can be clean up to 70% faster than you can just doing a natural detox.

So, if you are a daily weed smoker, who would take two weeks to get clean, then you could be clean in a week or even less. On average, five or six days for a daily weed smoker is all it takes to get completely clean.

They are available in course lengths from a single day, through to 10 days, giving you complete control over the course length you buy, in comparison to your drug use and time it will take you to get clean.

Urine & Blood Test: Combo Drug Test Detox Kit

If you can't get clean fast enough doing a natural detox with Toxin Rid, or you want an insurance policy on the day of your test, then the best THC detox kit (which will work for drugs) is a combo.

You'll do the natural detox for as many days as you can. That's why it's important to always buy the longest Toxin Rid course length you can afford.

Then, on the day of your test, 90 minutes before you leave you will drink a high-quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse.

That way, you'll minimize the unwanted drug toxins left in your body, and ensure that you mask any stray ones using the detox drink.

Saliva Drug Test: Oral Clear Saliva Neutralizing Gum

Although drug toxins don't hang around in saliva for long, the saliva drug test is actually the most dangerous type of test you could face.

That's because it can be administered on the spot. By a trained person at work, straight after a job interview, or by law enforcement.

With results in as little as 15 minutes, you could be in real trouble. But thankfully, Oral Clear gum gets rid of the risk.

Oral Clear detox gum is actually highly concentrated detox mouthwash in a small capsule, that's discreet enough to carry on you at all times.

Even with someone in the room, you can cup it in the palm of your hand, cough, and put it into your mouth. Then, still coughing, break the capsule, move the liquid around using your tongue, and then swallow the lot to leave no trace.

It's the perfect crime, and anyone can do it. Practice it now. Put your hand over your mouth, cough of it, and pretend you are popping a capsule and using your tongue to work it into the gumline and around the bottom of the tongue. It's easy and nobody can prove you are doing it.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum isn't cheap, but it's the most effective way to pass an oral drug test. Almost totally risk-free, it will keep your saliva neutralized for around 15 minutes.

Another option is Toxin Rid Rescue Wash. It's a small bottle of saliva neutralizing mouthwash. It does the same job as Oral Clear, but it's not quite as discreet.

Because of the volume of liquid, and the little to fluid ounce bottle, you will have to spit the liquid out and get rid of the bottle. So although it's good for neutralizing your saliva, and far cheaper than Oral Clear, but not as good for use at very short notice with people around.

Hair Drug Test: Macujo Method

The horrible truth is that no drug detox shampoo will work on its own to clean out all the drug metabolites so you can pass an invasive hair drug test.

So, no matter what you are told, you need a method. You need something which uses different ingredients to flush out the toxins.

A hair drug detox kit has to be able to open up the hard cuticle layer of every single hair on your head, flush out the toxins, and then shut that cuticle layer up again without damaging the hair or scalp.

There are two accepted methods that really do work to do this:

The Jerry G method. The problem with this is it uses a lot of peroxide and other chemicals. People have reported burned scalps and damaged hair with this method. Plus, you'll have to turn up the drug test with a bright red scalp and freshly dyed hair. It's not recommended. The Macujo method. This uses far milder ingredients to open up the cuticle layer and flush out the toxins. You have to complete it a lot of times though because it's mild, twice per day for at least five days before the drug test to stand a real chance.

There's not room to talk you through the full Macujo method here. But it uses household ingredients like apple cider vinegar and a couple of specialist detox shampoos to open up the hair cuticle layer, flush out the toxins, and then close it all up and keep it in good condition.

The crucial component that helps to ensure the cuticles are open and flushed out is old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.

It's not cheap, and it's a recreated formula from a company called Test Clear. Based on an old shampoo from a company called Nexxus, it's potent and will do the job. Nothing else will work in the way it does to clean out the toxins.

Do Not Rely On Home Remedies To Pass A Drug Test

You must rely on home remedies to attempt to pass drug tests of any type.

Even if you're desperate for ways to clean out your system in as little as 24 hours, for a short notice drug test, home remedies don't work.

The Certo (Sure Jell) detox, green tea, vinegar, bleach, cranberry juice, all the crazy detox drinks and lotions you will read about simply do not work.

Also, don't buy detox products from non-specialist sources. Smoke shops, gas stations, and generalist online retailers like Walmart or GNC.

You should only order the products I've recommended here, and only order them from the companies that do sell them: Test Clear and Clear Choice.

Are There Ways To Clean Out Your System In 24 Hours?

There is no way to genuinely clean out your system in 24 hours unless you already have such low levels of toxins in your body that you would probably get clean in that time anyway.

The options you have are:

Submit a fake sample of synthetic urine

Mask the toxins with a detox drink

Use the combo method of detox pills and masking the rest with a detox drink

For most swab drug testing use Oral Clear gum

If you're facing a hair drug test, then I'm afraid you are totally out of luck. It's not about cleaning out your system at all, it's about cleaning out your hair, which is literally impossible to do in just 24 hours.

Marijuana Use: What's The Best THC Detox Kit?

For me, the Best THC detox kit is the combo I've talked about.

Use Toxin Rid detox pills on the days leading up to your drug test. Even the single day course (they do course lengths between one day and 10 days) will pump out a lot of toxins.

Then, using Rescue Cleanse 90 minutes before you leave to submit your sample will mask the toxins for three or four hours, giving you plenty of time during which you can submit a clean and balanced sample.

How To Pass A Drug Test: Where To Buy The Products

Let's finish up this guide on how to pass a drug test by telling you where to buy the products I've been talking about:

Sub Solution and Quick Luck are available from Clear Choice, ordered through their website at Testnegative.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum and Resuce Cleanse from Clear Choice.

Toxin Rid rescue wash ,Toxin Rid detox pills and Mega Clean From Testclear.

When you order what you need, make sure you buy some home drug test kits as well, so you can monitor when you are clean. These are available cheaply both from Test Clear and Clear Choice.

Pass A Drug Test FAQs

Let's finish this passing a drug test guide by answering some of the most common FAQs around THC detox kits, and how you can clean out your system.

How Long Is Weed In Your System?

A very light cannabis smoker (couple of joints per week) will be clean in about three days. More days of the week smoking than not, up to a week, and a daily weed smoker could take two or three weeks to be genuinely clean to pass a drug test.

Do Cleanses And Detoxes Work?

Yes, cleanses and detox products really do work. Only the good quality ones I've outlined in this guide really work though.

Do not buy poor quality products from general marketplaces online, and definitely do not buy them locally near you.

What Is The Best Detox Drink To Flush Your System?

Rescue Cleanse is 100% the best detox drink to flush out your system. Highly concentrated, it will get rid of more drug metabolites than any other detox drink, which will leave your body playing catch up for longer to ensure you have a clear zone of several hours.

It also contains many of the key things found in urine. These are passed through in the correct volumes as waste, keeping your sample urine appearing natural both the testing and visual scrutiny.

What Is The Quickest Way To Detox?

The quickest way to detox is to not detox at all. Use Sub Solution or Quick Luck synthetic urine to pass a urine sample drug test rather than getting clean.

For mouth swab drug testing, simply use Oral Clear gum rather than trying to get clean to pass an oral drug test naturally.

How Long Does THC Stay In Your Hair?

THC stays in your hair until the hair is cut. All hair drug testing takes a sample of the whole hair length, but only tests the most recent 90 days growth. Therefore, all drug testing looks at the most recent 90 days use.

So, if you haven't smoked the past 90 days, you are clean even if the older hair contains cannabis metabolites. If you have smoked in the previous 90 days, then use the Macujo method along with old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo to get yourself clean.

What Is The Best Drink To Flush Your System?

The best detox drink is Rescue Cleanse. Potent enough to flush out the toxins and give you a gap in the toxin flow so you can pass.

The second best drink is Mega clean. Not as potent as Rescue Cleanse, but if you buy it from Test Clear with the six pre-rid pills allowed to do a potent 24-hour detox on the day before your test, it is a very good alternative option.

