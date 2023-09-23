How To Lower A1C - Best Ways To Lower A1C Levels Naturally

Most of you in your late 40s or 50s must have already seen a glucometer. A pen-like device pricks your finger, creating a good aperture to obtain a drop of blood. Then, all you need to do is put that drop of freshly obtained blood on a special strip and insert that in a small digital meter within seconds, indicating your present blood sugar level. But why are we telling all this?

Because if your blood sugar levels are constantly above normal, then there is a high probability that you might have type 2 diabetes and high A1C levels. However, even though we know a bit about diabetes, what are these A1C levels that we are talking about? Let's find out.

GlucoRedi is a supplement product that helps control blood sugar levels. It has a compelling blend of organic antioxidants that aid the body's natural metabolism, and regularly taking GlucoRedi may help those whose blood sugar levels are difficult to regulate.

What are A1C levels?

If we have to explain the A1C levels in the simplest possible terms, it means your average blood sugar levels for the past 60 to 90 days.

Scientifically speaking, the test of A1C is to measure the percentage of hemoglobin coated with sugar.

There are various reasons why keeping an eye on your A1C levels is important.



Know whether you have prediabetes : This is a situation where the individual does not have diabetes but constantly has slightly higher blood glucose levels. If you have prediabetes, there is a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes which often leads to various other complications in the future.

Learn if you have got Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes : The A1C test is one of the confirmatory tests that doctors prescribe to take before confirming your diagnosis. There are two paths that the medics generally embark on- asking to take two A1C tests or one A1C test along with another random blood sugar test.

Plan your diabetes treatments routine : Once you get the A1C test results, your doctor can now confirm the type of diabetes you are suffering from. After that, a regular test plan is generally prescribed that helps to monitor the fluctuations in your blood glucose levels and establish your baseline.

Once a person is diagnosed with diabetes, the first question is how to blood sugar levels naturally. In this article, we have shared 4 of the most popular products to help you keep your A1C levels in check. They are:

GlucoBurn by Primal Labs GlucoseMD by IMD Nutrition Altai Balance GlucoRedi

All of these products are pretty well known in the market, and GlucoRedi is the most popular among them. If you want to know

how to lower A1C levels read along till the end.

The 4 Best Supplements To Lower A1C naturally

1. GlucoRedi

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

When you are looking for supplements that can help you lower your A1C levels naturally, GlucoRedi is the ideal choice. Even with a simple Google search, you will see the product's popularity among the masses. But even though there is a massive hype in the market regarding the product, you must know every detail of it before consumption.

How does it work?

GlucoRedi is made up of 100% natural ingredients free from any impurities. The manufacturers ensure the raw materials they use to make this fantastic product are obtained from farms that do not use chemicals and only apply organic methods to cultivate them.

All the ingredients and the formula that the company uses to produce GlucoRedi have been tested in various certified labs. This ensures that your product is free from any harmful matter.

GlucoRedi helps in lowering the body's insulin resistance. One of the leading causes of diabetes mellitus or high A1C levels is the body's inability to make or use insulin adequately.

So if you are trying to find the answer to how to lower A1C, then we have the best solution for you. The unique formula of GlucoRedi will help you get your A1C levels back to normal shortly after you start consuming it.

The ingredient list is the hero of this product. So let's find out more about it.

The Ingredients :

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The constituents of GlucoRedi are:

Gymnema Sylvestre

If you are trying to find the answer to the question "how to lower A1C naturally?" then Gymnema Sylvestre is your answer.

Yes, you read that right Gymnema Sylvestre is a shrub found in various tropical parts of the globe. For eons, scholars in India have been using this plant to reduce blood sugar levels. You can even find its usage in the ancient scriptures of Ayurveda, where the extract of this plant is referred to as the "sugar destroyer."

This plant has multiple benefits, the primary being lowering the A1C levels. According to some studies conducted by WHO, it is found that more than 410 million people have diabetes.

So how to lower A1C using Gymnema Sylvestre? The plant extract has unique properties that block the receptors in your intestines. As a result, the body's sugar absorption is drastically reduced. In addition, it helps maintain post-meal blood glucose levels.

A few studies have shown that consuming approximately 200-400 mg of Gymnemic acid can help reduce the blood sugar level significantly.

Another property of Gymnema Sylvestre is that it can help reduce the craving for sweet dishes. One of the most significant compounds of the plant extract is Gymnemic acid. This compound is the one that is responsible for suppressing the sweetness in food, and as a result, those dishes tend to be less appealing. Furthermore, since this acid blocks the sugar receptors, and the person with diabetes stays away from those dishes naturally, the overall blood sugar level stays controlled.

Licorice

The next ingredient in our list of components in GlucoRedi is Licorice. So if you are worried about how to lower A1C naturally, then don't worry because GlucoRedi has already solved that issue.

Licorice is a herb even recommended by the litigious organization American Diabetes Association. The roots of this plant are used to make the extract that contains a specific type of compound known as amorfrutins. According to studies, this compound has anti-diabetic properties; hence it has been used extensively for ages. It also can reduce inflammations which aid in keeping diabetic conditions at bay. Licorice is one the best supplements to lower blood sugar levels naturally and immediately.

Cammiphora Mukul

GlucoRedi is not just a supplement that will help you control your blood glucose levels. It also helps in reducing cholesterol levels back to normal hence this plant has been used for a long time in various traditional Asian medicines.

The whole plant is not utilized for getting benefits. Instead, it produces a unique resin that is commonly known as Guggul. This resin has unique properties that help control blood sugar and cholesterol.



Momordica Charantia

The common name of this plant is the bitter gourd. It looks like cucumbers and is native to the world's tropical regions.

Various studies are being conducted on different labs confirming its effect on blood sugar levels for people with type 2 diabetes.

Asparagus Racemosus

Although several plants are used in Ayurveda to keep blood sugar levels under control, only a few of them are proven scientifically. Asparagus Racemosus is one of them that has scientifically backed evidence.

So if you are wondering howto lower A1C naturally, consuming Asparagus Racemosus is the answer. But here's the good part: you don't have to scavenge the market for a good quality of this herb. Instead, buy a bottle of GlucoRedi, and you will enjoy the herb's goodness and other benefits.

Pterocarpus Marsupium

Apart from being an excellent supplement to keep blood sugar levels normal, Pterocarpus Marsupium also helps deal with skin diseases. The leaves of this tree are obtained and applied on the skin's external surface as a paste to reduce any skin irritation or inflammation.

Pterocarpus marsupium helps to restore the body's blood glucose levels to normal naturally.

Mangifera Indica

The common name of this plant is Mango. But, whether you believe it or not, the fruit is not the only beneficial thing the plant produces. This plant's leaves can improve insulin production in the body naturally without putting any extra stress. The extract also comes loaded with fiber, pectin, and vitamin C, all of which contribute to regulating the body's blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Apart from these ingredients, a few more play an essential role in lowering the A1C levels naturally. Some of them are Syzygium cumini, Shilajit, Berberis arisata, Enicostemma littorale etc.

Pros and Cons

Like every other supplement, GlucoRedi comes with its pros and cons.

The Benefits

100% natural ingredients.

No additives or chemicals were used.

Reduces A1C levels naturally

It can fight free radicals that are harmful to the body.

Maintains the proper microbial balance of the body.

The Drawbacks

It may upset the stomach initially due to the presence of different plant extracts.

It might trigger an allergic reaction in individuals who are allergic to some of the ingredients.

2. GlucoBurn

When you look for answers to lower A1C, hundreds of options will pop up on your screen. Hence we are here to guide you with the best supplements. GlucoBurn is one of the most popular supplements in the market right now.

The supplement is not a medicine but is a potent mixture that has shown promising results in reducing blood glucose levels in an individual. Let us see how the company achieves this.

How does it work?

The primary cause of diabetes is the body's inability to produce sufficient insulin. For people suffering from diabetes mellitus, synthetically synthesized insulin needs to be administered. GlucoBurn targets this region to get rid of the problem. The ingredients of these dietary supplements have some properties that promote insulin synthesis and eliminate toxins from the body.

Besides this, GlucoBurn also can increase the body's efficiency in digesting sugar and carbohydrate, which provides energy to the body. The components of GlucoBurn aid in promoting cardiovascular health by protecting against high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The dietary supplement is also capable of regulating inflammation. Since GlucoBurn supports the proper functioning of the pancreas, rapid spikes in blood glucose levels are not observed.

Ingredients

GlucoBurn is primarily made up of 4 ingredients, making it one of the unique products in the market. Some of them are:

Alpha Lipoic Acid: ALA is the acronym for Alpha Lipoic acid, one of the cells' primary energy sources. The function of this component is almost similar to that of the hormone insulin since it also delivers sugars to different cells of the body. However, ALA's additional function is increasing the sensitivity of the cells to insulin. This way, the body can absorb more insulin, reducing the resistance and gradually reducing the A1C levels. Apart from this, ALA is also responsible for increasing an individual's attention span and alertness. Furthermore, since it is an antioxidant, it aids in removing free radicals from the body.

White Mulberry Leaf Extract: We all know about the Mulberry plant because we obtain silk from the silk worms that grow on them. But did you know White Mulberry is not just a good source of silk but also an anti-diabetic supplement? One of the reasons for high A1C levels is the constant accumulation of glucose in the blood. It is often observed in individuals who intake a lot of carbohydrates. It is because there are enzymes in our body that convert the carbs into glucose for the body's ease of absorption. But when the amount of glucose is too much, the body is unable to absorb it, resulting in it accumulating in the blood. The White Mulberry Leaf Extract has components that block these enzymes from converting carbs to glucose. Therefore, it passes down the food easily and finally eliminates it from the body.

Banaba Leaf Extract: When your body cannot produce enough insulin, you need something that will mimic the hormone's action. The Banaba leaf extract does this action. Mimicking the effect can keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range. So how is it able to do so? The Banaba Leaf extract contains a particular substance called corosolic acid. This component activates GLUT4, which allows sugar to enter the cells more efficiently. Apart from these functions, the Banaba Leaf extract is also responsible for reducing brain fog and minimizing exhaustion, which is often a side effect of individuals with type 2 diabetes. The leaf extract also can reduce the bad cholesterol levels in the body and strengthen the heart.

Gymnema Sylvestre

If you are into Ayurveda or have looked for options to lower A1C levels naturally, then we are sure this name has not gone unnoticed. The usage of Gymnema Sylvestre is not something new. People have been exploiting its benefits for ages now. In ancient Ayurvedic texts, it is known as "sugar destroyer." It is because it encourages the pancreatic cells to produce more insulin at the same time while burning the sugar. The type of insulin it encourages to generate is the active type, which works faster.

Pros and Cons of GlucoBurn

The benefits and drawbacks of GlucoBurn include the following:

The Benefits

Makes the pancreatic cells produce more insulin

Increases insulin sensitivity of the cells by reducing the resistance

Helps in increasing the body's energy levels

Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

The Drawbacks

It may cause slight diarrhea in some individuals initially

It may cause allergic reactions if you are allergic to some or any of the ingredients mentioned above.

3. 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD

In our list of supplements that help to reduce A1C levels without putting the body under stress, the second most popular ingredient is 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD. The manufacturers have designed it to promote healthy cardiac health by maintaining the proper blood sugar balance in the body.

All the ingredients used in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD are chemically tested, ensuring that the formula boosts your metabolic, cardiovascular, and overall immunity.

How does it work?

1MD Nutrition Glucose MD comprises seven ingredients that help maintain the A1C levels in the body and support normal glucose uptake. There are primarily two reasons why a person has type 2 diabetes - the body is unable to produce sufficient insulin, or the body is unable to absorb the insulin.

Further discussed in detail below, the ingredients contain a special ingredient called CinSulin which is majorly responsible for all the functions of 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD.

It can maintain healthy cardiovascular health by promoting the efficient breakdown of glucose in the gut and aiding the cells to absorb and utilize glucose more efficiently.

The ingredients are why 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD is so popular among the masses. So let's take a deeper look at each of them.

The Ingredients

CinSulin: It is a patented formula that is made up of a water-soluble extract of cassia cinnamon, which is a plant. The formula is concentrated with different polyphenols, which are responsible for promoting glucose metabolism for healthy sugar levels in the blood.

Berberine Bark Extract: When looking for how to lower A1C naturally, you must have found this name in many supplements. The reason for using the Barberini bark extract in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD is that it has shown promising results in maintaining the metabolism and cardiovascular function of the body.

Chromium: We are all aware that Chromium is an element that the body needs in trace amounts. This element in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD aims to improve the body's ability to absorb glucose.

Lion's Mane: Although the name of this ingredient is misleading, it is a mushroom we are talking about here. In addition to lowering A1C levels, the purpose of having Lion's Mane in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD is to reduce nerve pains that might result from diabetes.

Gymnema Sylvestre: This is quite a common name in most supplements that help reduce A1C levels. It is a woody plant found in tropical forests in various parts of the globe. The purpose of using this extract in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD is to improve sugar burning and reduce the body's resistance to insulin. Gymnema Sylvestre is not a new ingredient, and people have been using it for hundreds of years in traditional medicines to reduce blood sugar levels in the body.

Neem Leaf Extract: We know that neem has various medicinal properties. But do you know it can also help lower blood glucose levels? Apart from this property, Neem leaf extract is used in 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD because of its antipyretic, anti-microbial, and other pharmacological properties.

The Pros and Cons of 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD

The benefits and drawbacks of 1MD Nutrition Glucose MD include:

The Benefits

It helps in boosting the glucose metabolism of the body.

Maintains healthy blood sugar levels in the body

Helps in promoting a healthy cardiovascular system

The Drawbacks

The product is only available in the online stores

Results may vary from person to person.

4. Altai Balance

Altai Balance is your best bet if you are looking for a quick solution to reduce your A1C levels. There are hundreds of diabetic supplements available in the market, but not all give the best results. So to save you time, we have found the four most popular and reliable supplements in the market. Altai Balance is another option if you are searching for how to lower A1C naturally.

The supplement comprises 19 unique natural ingredients, some of which you may have heard of before and others you may be learning for the first time. But the best part about Altai Balance is that it is not concerned about lowering your blood glucose levels at the expense of your health. Instead, the supplement has many ingredients that care for your metabolisms and the body's overall immunity.

Altai Balance comes in capsules, so you can consume it hassle-free. Due to this reason, people can take these anytime and anywhere.

Apart from maintaining blood glucose levels, it can also maintain healthy liver function, aid in weight loss, improve joint health, and much more. So read along to learn everything about this fantastic supplement.

How does it work?

According to the makers of Altai Balance, it can regulate the blood glucose levels in your body without affecting the other functions.

The formula of Altai Balance has been developed in a way that it can rid your body of the various toxic substances that you inhale with air.

It can perform so efficiently because of certain ingredients that reduce the body's resistance to insulin.

Altai Balance uses amino acids to improve metabolism, which helps break down carbs into absorbable sugar forms so that it gets readily absorbed by the body.

Ingredients

Cinnamon Bark Extract

It is the hero ingredient of Altai Balance. Of course, we know cinnamon is used as a spice, but it is also an excellent ingredient for creating supplements that regulate blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon bark extract used in Altai Balance helps in reducing blood glucose levels by inducing insulin production. Eating carbs in various forms, like pasta, bread, etc., needs to be broken down into absorbable forms so the body can utilize them.

Due to insufficient insulin production, it keeps on getting accumulated, resulting in increased A1C levels. Cinnamon bark extract moves the glucose from the blood into the cells for energy production.

Licorice Root

The roots of the Licorice plants form an essential part of the Altai Balance. It contains a compound known as glycyrrhizin. This compound blocks glycogen conversion into glucose, thus reducing the overall sugar levels in the blood.

The root extract also stimulates bile production, which aids in digesting fatty acids and proteins. It also contains certain compounds that help in reducing inflammation and coughing.

Cayenne Pepper

One of the primary causes of developing diabetes mellitus is when the cells of the body become resistant to insulin. Cayenne pepper in Altai Balance targets this region since it reduces the body's resistance, and more sugar is absorbed in the body.

Besides this, Cayenne pepper also contains a component called capsaicin which we usually find in most other types of pepper. This component is responsible for reducing the appetite and boosting metabolism. Increased appetite is a common symptom of type 2 diabetes, and if not controlled, it often leads to other problems like obesity, heart problems, etc.

Taurine

You might not have heard of this ingredient, but it is an essential component with many health benefits. Apart from reducing blood glucose levels, it also aids in lowering the individual's blood pressure and weight loss.

Vitamin C

Just like other ingredients of Altai ব্যালান্স Vitamin C also aids in reducing the insulin resistance of the cells while ensuring the blood sugar level is reduced.

The component is also excellent for weight loss and improving the body's overall immunity.

Apart from these, there are other ingredients, like Banaba leaf extract, Chromium, white mulberry leaf extract, etc.

Pros and Cons of Altai Balance

The various benefits and drawbacks of Altai Balance include:

The Benefits

It helps in lowering and maintaining the blood sugar levels

Altai Balance aids in lowering blood pressure and keeping it at the expected level.

Helps in weight loss

Reducing joint pain

The Drawbacks

It is available only in the online stores

It may not be a suitable time option to consume other types of medicines

FAQs

What is the fastest method to lower A1C naturally?

If you follow these simple steps, lowering your A1C levels is not that difficult.

Eat healthily. Try incorporating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet so you are not deficient in nutrients.

Workout more. If you do not exercise regularly, start now. Exercising is a great way to increase the receptivity of the insulin receptors and thus reduce insulin resistance in the body.

Take your supplements regularly. In most cases, medicines are not enough, so you need to take supplements along with them. Try consuming renowned ones like GlucoRedi to get faster results and the least to no side effects.

Can I lower my A1C levels in 4 days?

As already mentioned, A1C levels are the average blood sugar concentration measured for 60 to 90 days. So understanding whether you can regulate your A1C levels will take some time.

Which food items to stay away from in case of a high A1C level?

Try to avoid fried meats, especially red meat. Other items like a chicken with skin, deep-fried fish or tofu, beans cooked with lard, etc., should be explicitly avoided when you have high A1C levels.

On a Final Note

Once you constantly have higher levels of A1C, it becomes challenging to manage it. From following a strict diet to regular exercise, these become an indispensable part of your life. Diabetes, although it seems like quite an uncomplicated disease, is the precursor of many other ailments. For example, we have often seen that people who have type 2 diabetes often develop cardiovascular complications in the later stages of life. In addition, if diabetes is not regulated correctly, it starts to damage the rest of the organs, like the eyes, ears, etc.

One of the best and smartest ways to keep A1C levels in check is to combine your daily medicines with supplements like GlucoRedi. It is not a medicine but a dietary supplement that helps in enhancing your body's ability to reduce insulin resistance while at the same time promoting better immunity. Try these supplements for a month or two and see your results.



