Bringing American-Standard Dentistry To Hyderabad: Dr Srikanth Cherukadu's Vision for Precision, Safety, And Global Care

As India's healthcare landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing demand for globally benchmarked, technology-driven care. Addressing this shift, U.S.-trained dentist Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu, DMD, has launched the American Dental Implants & Smile Clinic in Hyderabad's Financial District, introducing a model of dentistry aligned with international standards.

With over 15 years of clinical experience in the United States, including leading successful dental practices in Texas, Dr. Cherukadu brings a systems-driven approach focused on precision, long-term outcomes, and patient-centric care. The clinic is designed to bridge the gap between global dental protocols and accessibility for patients in India.

"The goal is not just to offer treatment, but to bring a global standard of care-where planning, precision, and patient experience are central to every step," said Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu.

Redefining Dental Care Through Safety and Precision

A defining aspect of the clinic is its strong emphasis on infection control and clinical safety, aligned with protocols followed in leading U.S. practices.

The facility incorporates medical-grade sterilization systems, structured workflow zoning to prevent cross-contamination, and the use of distilled water systems to maintain clinical purity. Strict adherence to global disinfection and safety protocols ensures a higher standard of hygiene and patient protection.

This approach reflects a shift from conventional, volume-driven dentistry toward a precision-focused, outcome-driven model-where quality and long-term oral health take precedence.

A Fully Digital, Globally Integrated Workflow

At the core of the clinic is a digitally driven ecosystem designed to enhance accuracy and efficiency at every stage of treatment.

The practice is equipped with advanced, globally sourced technologies, including CBCT imaging by J. Morita (Japan) for high-resolution 3D diagnostics, German-engineered VHF milling systems for precision restorations, and TRIOS intraoral scanners for accurate digital impressions. Additional systems include Osstem K5 dental units (South Korea) for improved patient comfort, Durr Dental systems (Germany) for medical-grade air and suction, and ceramic processing technologies from Ivoclar and Mihm-Vogt.

The clinic also incorporates PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) protocols-widely used in the United States-to support faster healing and improved clinical outcomes.

Together, these technologies enable a seamless digital workflow from diagnosis to final restoration, improving predictability, efficiency, and overall patient experience.

Meeting the Needs of a Global City

Hyderabad's rapid growth as a hub for professionals, NRIs, and global businesses has led to a parallel demand for internationally aligned healthcare services.

Dr. Cherukadu's clinic is positioned to serve NRIs seeking trusted dental care in India, professionals in the Financial District, and patients who prioritize long-term, precision-driven treatment solutions.

Beyond Clinical Care: A Commitment to Social Impact

Beyond dentistry, Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu is actively involved in community initiatives through the Mathrubhumi Seva Foundation, supporting education for underprivileged and tribal children in rural India.

These efforts focus on improving access to education, building infrastructure, and creating opportunities for children from remote regions-reflecting a broader commitment to social impact beyond healthcare.

Building the Future of Dental Education in India

In addition to patient care, Dr. Cherukadu is working toward developing a platform for advanced dental education in India. Through structured training programs and mentorship, the initiative aims to expose Indian dentists to global workflows, modern technologies, and advanced clinical protocols-helping elevate the overall standard of dentistry nationwide.

About Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu

Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu is a Boston University-trained dentist (DMD) with extensive clinical experience in the United States. He has led successful practices in Texas and continues to stay aligned with global advancements in dentistry.

His return to India reflects a long-term vision to integrate international standards of care into a rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.americansmileclinic.com.

Clinic Details

American Dental Implants & Smile Clinic

Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad

+91 92475 34561 | +91 80090 07911

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