Woman, Her Two Sons Killed With Axe In Madhya Pradesh

Police said that some criminals attacked Bhura Adivasi and his family - wife Sapna and sons Dou and Suraj in Hirapur village.

Others | | Updated: August 26, 2018 17:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman, Her Two Sons Killed With Axe In Madhya Pradesh

The reason for the attack is not yet known and police is investigating the matter (Representational)

Bhopal: 

Unidentified assailants killed a woman and her two sons and critically injured her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were attacked with an axe when they were sleeping in the night, but the reason for the attack is not yet known.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police), Santosh Dehariya told IANS on Sunday that some criminals attacked Bhura Adivasi (40) and his family - wife Sapna (35) and sons Dou (8) and Suraj (5) in Hirapur village.

The police is investigating the matter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Woman and her two sons killedMadhya PradeshAttacked with axe in MP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul GandhiGhoul Review

................................ Advertisement ................................