Woman, Her Two Sons Killed With Axe In Madhya Pradesh

The reason for the attack is not yet known and police is investigating the matter (Representational)

Unidentified assailants killed a woman and her two sons and critically injured her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were attacked with an axe when they were sleeping in the night, but the reason for the attack is not yet known.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police), Santosh Dehariya told IANS on Sunday that some criminals attacked Bhura Adivasi (40) and his family - wife Sapna (35) and sons Dou (8) and Suraj (5) in Hirapur village.

The police is investigating the matter.