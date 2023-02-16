Video: Elderly Woman Brutally Thrashed In UP After Row With Neighbour

The video shows a man abusing and kicking the woman

An elderly woman was brutally assaulted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday following an argument with a neighbour over water supply, the police said.



The incident that was reported from a village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a man abusing and kicking the woman as she lies on the ground helpless.

He is seen repeatedly kicking the woman in the face.

An argument erupted between the woman and her neighbour when she was trying to attach a pipe to a water tank outside her house.

The man then started abusing and kicking her while other neighbours tried to intervene, officials said.

Police said two people have been arrested for assaulting the woman and a case filed.

"Investigation is underway in the case. The police acted swiftly and caught the accused after a complaint was registered against them, " a senior police official said.