Video: Delivery Man, Hands Bleeding, Fights Off 2 Pit Bull Dogs

Two pit bull dogs attack a delivery man in Raipur

A delivery rider was viciously attacked by a pit bull dog in a house in Raipur. A video of the incident that happened on Friday last has been shared widely on social media.

CCTV footage shows the man opening a gate and entering the house to leave a package.

However, suddenly, two pit bull dogs and another dog ran out of the house barking. The two pit bulls lunged at the man's thigh. He tried to push them off with his right hand, but one of the dogs bit his hand.

The force of the bite was such that the man's hand had a long cut and started bleeding. He fought back the dogs as he ran back towards the gate. The dogs kept on biting him on his leg and hand.

He finally managed to run out of the gate and jump on the bonnet of a car.

Hello Dogs Lovers, are you watching this. Pitbull attacked on a delivery boy in Raipur Anupam Nagar. pic.twitter.com/YtsaG0mlfm — Ankit Sisodia (@bhayankar_prani) July 15, 2024

A first information report (FIR) was filed against the owner of the dogs, Akshat Rao. He was released on a bond of Rs 5,000.