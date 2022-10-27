UP Man Films Wife Attempting Suicide, Doesn't Stop Her. She Dies Later

Her family is in shock, unable to digest that she could have been saved.

In a bizarre and deeply disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man filmed his wife attempting to hang herself and showed the video to her family after her death by suicide.



Sanjay and Shobita Gupta had been married for four years.

A mobile phone video, apparently taken by Sanjay Gupta, shows Shobita, with a noose around her neck, trying to hang herself from the fan over her bed.

Sanjay Gupta makes no attempt to stop her at any point, even when she seems to be on the brink. He is heard saying: "Great. This is your mindset. You have a very poor mindset."

Shobita takes off the noose and glares at him.

It is not known what went down next.

Shobita's father Raj Kishore Gupta says he received a call from his son-in-law on Tuesday that she had died by suicide.

Her family rushed to her home to see her body lying on the bed and Sanjay Gupta apparently giving her CPR.

Sanjay Gupta showed his in-laws the video he had taken, claiming that he had saved her on her first attempt.

"We saw him pumping her chest instead of taking her to the hospital. He (Sanjay) showed us a video saying she had tried to attempt suicide earlier too," Raj Kishore Gupta said.

Shobita's family took her to hospital, where she was declared dead. They later went to the police.

"Instead of stopping her, he kept taking the video and talking to her calmly," a relative said.

The police are investigating Sanjay's role in his wife's death.