Trinamool Congress Panchayat Head Shot Dead In West Bengal's Bardhaman Sukur Ali Sheikh, the head of Sultanpur Gram Panchayat, who sustained bullet injuries died while he was being brought to Kolkata for treatment, police said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT One person has been detained in connection with the incident by the police (representative) Bardhaman: The head of a Trinamool Congress-controlled panchayat in Purba Bardhaman district died after he was shot at by gunmen at Kalna on Saturday, police said today.



Sukur Ali Sheikh, the head of Sultanpur Gram Panchayat, received bullet injuries when a group of armed men fired at him, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.



He was being brought to Kolkata today for treatment at a city hospital, but died on the way, the officer said.



Another TMC worker of the same panchayat was killed on Saturday after he was also shot at by miscreants, police said.



Altogether 10 people, including a working executive of Kalna (1) Panchayat Samity, Shadiq Sheikh, have been detained in connection with the incident, the police officer said, adding, an investigation is underway.



