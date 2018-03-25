Trinamool Congress Panchayat Head Shot Dead In West Bengal's Bardhaman

Sukur Ali Sheikh, the head of Sultanpur Gram Panchayat, received bullet injuries when a group of armed men fired at him, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.
He was being brought to Kolkata today for treatment at a city hospital, but died on the way, the officer said.
Comments
Altogether 10 people, including a working executive of Kalna (1) Panchayat Samity, Shadiq Sheikh, have been detained in connection with the incident, the police officer said, adding, an investigation is underway.