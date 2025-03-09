Advertisement
"Couldn't Be A Good Son": Student Dies By Suicide At Indore College

The police said they suspected that his mental state was not sound.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Couldn't Be A Good Son": Student Dies By Suicide At Indore College
Representational Image
Indore:

A third-year college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of his college in Dwarkapuri, Indore, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, and from his social media status, police say they suspect that his mental state was not sound.

Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4, said, "This is an incident of the Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student, jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there. Right now, we are investigating the reason. So far, it has been found that he had posted something on his social media status in which he had written that neither could I become a good student nor a good son. He has done something like this in his mental state."

The police is currently investigating the case.

"We are investigating the rest. In the investigation, all these things will be discussed with the family members, and once all the talks are done, everything will be clear. He is a third-year student, so his age will be between 19-20 years," he further said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

