Massive Speed Breaker Turns Nightmare, Throws Rider Off His Scooter In Dehradun

A scooter rider went airborne after hitting an unmarked speed breaker installed in front of the clock tower in Dehradun. The speed breaker, lacking proper markings to alert drivers, has caused trouble to multiple two-wheelers and cars.



In footage collected by NDTV, the scooter is seen approaching the speed breaker at a moderate speed. As the rider hits the bump, the vehicle unexpectedly launches into the air, sending the rider flying off the scooter. The rider gets up after a brief pause and, seemingly unharmed, rides away.



The speed breaker, though intended to reduce speeding, has caused numerous accidents due to its design flaws. It is not only poorly marked but also excessively high, making it challenging for four-wheelers to navigate.

The lack of proper signage and markings has made it difficult for drivers to anticipate the speed breaker, leading to a surge in accidents.



Seven incidents have reportedly occurred due to this speed breaker, resulting in two people, including a three-year-old child, sustaining injuries.



This was not the first such case. In October, a similar incident occurred in Gurugram, when a speeding BMW soared over a newly laid speed breaker on Golf Course Road. Th

e incident, caught on camera, showed the car going off the ground for over a second, landing about 15 feet away from the point of impact. In the same video, two trucks were also seen approaching the unmarked speed breaker and being launched into the air after hitting it.



Days later, the authorities took action in response to the backlash on social media. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) installed a cautionary signboard reading "Speed Breaker Ahead" to warn drivers. They also marked the speed breaker with thermoplastic white paint, aimed at improving visibility, particularly during nighttime.



The GMDA's response came after mounting pressure from the public, especially from those who were concerned about the safety of commuters, given the area's high traffic and numerous luxury residential projects like DLF Camellias and M3M Golf Estate.