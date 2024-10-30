After 'Flying BMW' Video Goes Viral, Gurugram's Quick Action On Speed Breaker

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said they have installed a cautionary signboard

Days after a video showed cars "flying" due to a speed breaker on Gurugram's Golf Course road, authorities swung into action and installed a cautionary signboard.

A video went viral on X showing a speeding BMW hitting the newly laid speed breaker, being in the air for over a second and at least three feet above the ground before landing about 15 feet away from the breaker.

Ouch!

This seems to have happened on a newly made unmarked speed breaker on golf course road in Gurugram!



Got it in one of my groups. Damn!



Can anyone from Gurgaon confirm this pic.twitter.com/EZMmvq7W1f — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) October 28, 2024

The video also showed two trucks approaching the point, unaware of the unmarked breaker, flying after hitting it.

A clip also showed several people gathering at the spot to record videos of the speed breaker.

Facing backlash, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) late Tuesday said they have now installed a cautionary signboard "Speed Breaker Ahead"

They also said they have marked the speed breaker with thermoplastic white paint to enhance night-time visibility and help motorists navigate the stretch "safely".

GMDA has installed cautionary signboard as well as marked the newly laid speed breaker on Golf Course Road with thermoplastic white paint, to enhance night-time visibility & help motorists navigate the stretch safely. #RoadSafety#speedcalmingmeasurespic.twitter.com/45sgHineSa — GMDA (@OfficialGMDA) October 29, 2024

Golf Course Road is home to several luxurious residential projects such as DLF Camellias, Tulip Monsella, Golf Estate at M3M, and DLF Magnolias.