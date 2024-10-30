After 'Flying BMW' Video Goes Viral, Gurugram's Quick Action On Speed Breaker

Gurugram:
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said they have installed a cautionary signboard
Days after a video showed cars "flying" due to a speed breaker on Gurugram's Golf Course road, authorities swung into action and installed a cautionary signboard.
A video went viral on X showing a speeding BMW hitting the newly laid speed breaker, being in the air for over a second and at least three feet above the ground before landing about 15 feet away from the breaker.
The video also showed two trucks approaching the point, unaware of the unmarked breaker, flying after hitting it.
A clip also showed several people gathering at the spot to record videos of the speed breaker.
Facing backlash, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) late Tuesday said they have now installed a cautionary signboard "Speed Breaker Ahead"
They also said they have marked the speed breaker with thermoplastic white paint to enhance night-time visibility and help motorists navigate the stretch "safely".
Golf Course Road is home to several luxurious residential projects such as DLF Camellias, Tulip Monsella, Golf Estate at M3M, and DLF Magnolias.