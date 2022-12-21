Rajasthan Couple Jumps Into Well With Daughter After Unwell Son Dies

The bodies were taken out of the well and were undergoing post-mortem (Representational photo)

A married couple died by suicide by jumping into a well along with their four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Sanjhi village. The couple had a three-year-old son, who was unwell. The child died while he was being taken to a hospital, they said.

Upset by the loss, Bhalaram Meghwal (30) and his wife Meera (26) killed themselves and their daughter Nikita as well, local SHO Uday Singh said.

He said a suicide note was recovered from Bhalaram's possession.

The bodies were taken out of the well and were undergoing post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that the matter has been registered under CrPC section.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)