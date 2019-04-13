Pet Dog Alerts Residents To Major Fire In UP's Banda, Dies A Hero

The fire set off cylinder blasts, leaving four adjacent buildings completely damaged.

A pet dog has been hailed a hero after it helped more than 30 people escape a major fire at a building in Uttar Pradesh. The fire set off cylinder blasts, leaving four adjacent buildings completely damaged. The dog, however, could not be saved.

The incident occurred at an electronics and furniture showroom situated in a residential colony in Banda. The owner used to live in the top floor of the four-storey building.

"The dog kept barking at the fire which alerted everyone and allowed them to escape safely. The dog later died when a cylinder blasted," news agency ANI quoted an eyewitness as saying.

A fire official later said that short circuit in the first floor led to a fire that quickly spread due to firewood that was illegally stored in the area.

The intensity of the blast was so powerful that it left four buildings in the area completely damaged. Goods worth crores of rupees have been destroyed in the fire.

With inputs from ANI

