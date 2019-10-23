MLA Seeks Action As University Takes Off BJP Flag From Car In Aligarh

The car, with the BJP party flag, was at the Aligarh Muslim University to pick up the MLA's grandson

Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Dalbir Singh has accused the staff of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) of misconduct when the BJP party flag was removed from his vehicle inside the university campus. The BJP MLA has also demanded action against the university staff. The lawmaker was not inside the car when the flag was removed.

However, the university said that the action was taken in accordance with the set procedures which don't allow vehicles with political party flags within the campus.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Dalbir Singh said, "My vehicle had gone to the university to pick up my grandson. I am a BJP MLA so my vehicle has a party flag. However, some guards misbehaved with my driver and removed the flag".

The MLA's driver filed a complaint at the police station in Aligarh

I have informed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police about the incident and have also sought time from the HRD Minister to inform him about the same, the UP lawmaker added.

The MLA's driver has also filed a complaint at with the police in Aligarh in which he has alleged that he was forced to remove the BJP party flag from his vehicle when he entered the university to pick up a student.

Reacting to the complaint, university officials said that the action was taken according to standing instructions.

"Vehicles with party flags are not allowed inside the university. It is only when some dignitary is inside the vehicle that we allow them. For any student or any other individual, it is not allowed. This is an educational institute", an official said.

