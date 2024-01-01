Madhya Pradesh Woman Shoots Dead Husband, His Brother Over Land Dispute

An investigation into the matter is underway.

A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and elder brother-in-law over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ingoriya village under the jurisdiction of Ingoriya police station in the district on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

The woman's husband died on the spot while her elder brother-in-law sustained injuries in the incident. The family members took him to Ujjain Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Rural) Nitesh Bhargav said.

"On Monday morning, a woman, who is an Anganwadi worker, opened fire on her husband and her elder brother-in-law. The husband died on the spot and later the brother-in-law also died. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that there was some family dispute and there was some land-related issue in which the woman was also demanding a stake in the land," the ASP said

Nonetheless, an investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on evidence, he added.

