Madhya Pradesh Woman Brutally Thrashed By Husband, In-Laws: Cops

A 30-year-old woman was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed, allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam over a love affair with another man.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen crying with her head soaked in blood.

The woman had separated from her husband and was staying with another man for the last few months, the police said

Her husband and in-laws urged her to come back, which she refused. Later, they locked up their house and shifted to another place.

The woman came back to the village and started living at her husband's vacant house.

The villagers informed her husband and in-laws about her return, following which they came back to the village and brutally thrashed her.

Eight people, including her husband, paraded her through the village. They then tied the woman to the tree and thrashed her with sticks, officials said.

She was rescued by police officials and shifted to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against her husband and seven other people, officials said, adding that investigation is on.