Madhya Pradesh Farmer Dies By Suicide After Being Harassed By Moneylenders

The farmer left a suicide note. (Representational)

A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide at his farm, claiming that he was being harassed by some moneylenders, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four persons in connection with the incident that took place in Nimni village of the district on September 16, an official said.

Anand Thakre, a farmer, hanged himself from a tree at his farm on Saturday and left behind a suicide note alleging harassment by some moneylenders, Sausar police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said.

The victim's family and villagers staged a protest demanding legal action against the moneylenders named in the suicide note, he said.

Sausar's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) DVS Nagar said a case has been registered against four persons under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Borrowers Protection Act.

Two of them are being interrogated, he said.

Anand Thakre has also named a company in the suicide note and the names of other accused will be added to the case after the probe, he said.

The victim in the suicide note has claimed that he had repaid the money he owed and the sum was more than the principal amount, the official said.

Thakre also mortgaged his farm and a plot to a company to repay the loans, but the harassment continued, he said.

