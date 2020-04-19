Salon Owner, Customers Arrested For Violating Lockdown In Maharashtra

The police have charged a hair salon owner for violation of lockdown. (Representational)

The police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have charged a hair salon owner and two of his customers for violation of lockdown.

The two customers were taken to the police station -- alongwith the salon owner -- half-shaven with wet foam on their faces, said a local official.

Police received information on Friday morning that a salon owner had opened his shop in for two customers and reached the spot when shaves were underway.

The three were charged under sections of 188 of IPC (defiance of public servant's order) as well as relevant sections of Mumbai Police Act and Disaster Management Act.

They were allowed to go home later, the police official said.