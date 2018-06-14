No Government Official Met Us, Family Of Soldier Refuses To Cremate Him Family of BSF soldier who died in Pakistani has refused to cremate his body, father says he wanted the UP chief minister to attend the funeral

Share EMAIL PRINT BSF soldier's family refuses to cremate him, father says government officials ignored him Etah, Uttar Pradesh: The family of a BSF personnel who died in Pakistani firing at Chambliyal sector of Samba in Jammu, has refused to cremate his body. The family of sub inspector Rajneesh Kumar alleged no one from the state government or the local police came to convey their condolences or pay their homage to the soldier who gave his life for the country.



Rajneesh Kumar's body was brought to his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah this morning. Neighbours raised slogans about his bravery and protested what they called apathy and ignorance of the authorities. The soldier's father claimed he had asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the funeral but there was no response and neither did he send a representative to meet the family.



As the family has refused to cremate Rajneesh Kumar, the last rites will be held at the Sadiyapur police station reported news agency ANI.



On Wednesday, four personnel of the Border Security Force died in Pakistani firing including a BSF assistant commandant.



The major ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly a week after top level military officers of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".



Even as the Indian forces are maintaining a ceasefire against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and border truce with Pakistan, there have have been over 1,000 violations from the Pakistani side in 2018 alone, the government said.



The data collected by the home ministry indicates that terror-related incidents in the Kashmir valley increased by more than 100 per cent during Ramzan. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's peace initiative in Kashmir may not extend beyond Ramzan, which is expected to end with Eid tomorrow.



The family of a BSF personnel who died in Pakistani firing at Chambliyal sector of Samba in Jammu, has refused to cremate his body. The family of sub inspector Rajneesh Kumar alleged no one from the state government or the local police came to convey their condolences or pay their homage to the soldier who gave his life for the country.Rajneesh Kumar's body was brought to his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah this morning. Neighbours raised slogans about his bravery and protested what they called apathy and ignorance of the authorities. The soldier's father claimed he had asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the funeral but there was no response and neither did he send a representative to meet the family.As the family has refused to cremate Rajneesh Kumar, the last rites will be held at the Sadiyapur police station reported news agency ANI.On Wednesday, four personnel of the Border Security Force died in Pakistani firing including a BSF assistant commandant.The major ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly a week after top level military officers of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit". Even as the Indian forces are maintaining a ceasefire against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and border truce with Pakistan, there have have been over 1,000 violations from the Pakistani side in 2018 alone, the government said.The data collected by the home ministry indicates that terror-related incidents in the Kashmir valley increased by more than 100 per cent during Ramzan. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's peace initiative in Kashmir may not extend beyond Ramzan, which is expected to end with Eid tomorrow. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter