BSF Personnel Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Samba

A BSF personnel was killed in firing by Pakistani troops, BSF said. (Representational)

A personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The BSF has said they have given a befitting response to the Pakistani side. BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima, 50, was from Aizwal in Mizoram.

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers in the past three weeks.

According to the BSF, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at Ramgarh sector in Samba last night.

BSF constable Kima was critically injured in the firing. He was shifted to hospital where he died this morning, officials said.

According to BSF officials, firing started around midnight. In a statement, the BSF said Indian troops gave a befitting response to the firing.

Earlier, on October 27, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy gunfire and mortar shelling in Arnia sector along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Dozens of villagers had to flee their homes after mortar shells hit residential areas. Three persons, including two BSF personnel, were injured in the firing.

On October 17 too, Pakistani troops had started firing in Arnia sector, leaving two BSF personnel injured. The situation was brought under control after a flag meeting between local commanders of BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

The frequent incidents of firing are a major violation of the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in February 2021.