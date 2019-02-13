Cross-Border Firing In Jammu And Kashmir More Than Doubled From 2017 To 2018

Upto January 31 this year, one BSF personnel was killed and two others injured.

The number of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings in Jammu and Kashmir more than doubled in 2018 compared to the previous year, while the casualties the BSF suffered in terms of death of its jawans in these incidents increased by three times, the government informed the parliament on Tuesday.

Such incidents saw a surge in 2018 and continued unabated this year, and 219 cases of cross-border firing or ceasefire violations have been reported up to January 31, meaning an average of seven incidents per day.

In 2018, the number of ceasefire violations was 2,140 which led to death of 14 BSF personnel and injuries to 53 others, Minister of State for Home Hansram G Ahir said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

These figures were quite high compared to 2017 when number of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings was 971, in which 4 BSF personnel were killed.

The causality figures do not include those of army personnel as they come under the Defence Ministry.

Replying to a question asked jointly by Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushmita Dev, and V Elimalai of AIADMK, Ahir said that immediate and effective retaliation by the Indian Army and the BSF is carried out on instances of unprovoked firings along the LoC and the International Border.

He said the government has taken steps which includes proper defence preparedness along the international border and holding regular talks with residents of border villages.

He said all violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate levels.

"Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasised, including at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the LoC and abide by the ceasefire commitments along the international border and LoC," he said.