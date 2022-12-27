7 Arrested After BSF Man Killed In Gujarat For Protesting Daughter's Video

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly beating a Border Security Personnel (BSF) to death in Gujarat's Nadiad after he protested against an obscene video of his daughter.

According to sources, BSF personnel Meljibhai Vaghela had visited the home of a 15-year-old who allegedly posted the video online. There, an altercation broke out and the family members of the teenager attacked Vaghela.

The teen, it is learnt, is a schoolmate of the BSF man's daughter and the two were in a relationship.

Senior police officer VR Bajpai confirmed that seven accused had been arrested.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police said that Vaghela, his wife, two sons and a nephew, had gone to the teen's house in Chaklasi village. When the family protested against the video, the teen's relatives started abusing them. When the BSF man objected. he and his family members were attacked, reads a translation of the FIR.