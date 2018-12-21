Home Guard Shot Dead In UP's Budayun

The incident happened near Mangal Bazaar on the Budayun-Bijnore highway around 4.30 a.m.

Others | | Updated: December 21, 2018 10:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Home Guard Shot Dead In UP's Budayun

Major entry and exit points in the area have been barricaded. (Representational image)


Lucknow: 

A Home Guard on patrol was shot dead in Budayun district of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday, police said.

Chatrapal, 36, was patrolling on foot near a petrol pump in Udhaiti along with his platoon commander Rajendra, when he signalled two bikes to stop, Superintendent of Police (Rural) SP Singh said.

Instead the four men on the two bikes opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. 

The incident happened near Mangal Bazaar on the Budayun-Bijnore highway around 4.30 a.m. 

A combing operation was underway to arrest the unidentified gunmen. Major entry and exit points in the area have been barricaded.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Home guardUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeWinter SolsticeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsDonald TrumpPNR StatusTrain StatusVeerappa MoilyDanish ZehenSohrabuddin Encounter Case

................................ Advertisement ................................