Uttar Pradesh Man Shoots Self Dead After Killing His Mother, Son

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh shot himself dead after killing his mother and four-year-old son on Tuesday, police said.

His seven-year-old daughter, who got injured in the attack, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

Neeraj Pandey, who worked at a fuel pump in Varanasi, had returned to his home in Azamgarh's Chakia Mustafabad village on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

This afternoon, in an apparent fit of rage, Neeraj opened fire on his mother Chandrakala, his son Sarthak, and daughter Subhi before turning the weapon on himself.

The sound of gunfire alarmed neighbours, who rushed to the scene and found the family members critically injured, the SSP said.

All four were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Neeraj, Chandrakala and Sarthak dead. Subhi remains in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

SSP Meena said preliminary investigation suggests that Neeraj was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that a possible family dispute may have triggered the attack.

A pistol was recovered from the scene, he said.

The whereabouts of Neeraj's wife at the time of the incident are unclear, the police said, adding that they are continuing to investigate all angles.

