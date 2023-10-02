Mob Kills 5 Of Family After UP Village Strongman Murdered Over Land Dispute

Deoria Violence: Police said heavy force has been deployed in the area

Six people, including five of a family, were killed after two groups clashed in Uttar Pradesh today over a long-standing property dispute, officials have said.

A village strongman, Prem Yadav, and Satyaprakash Dubey in the Deoria district had been locked in a property dispute for a long time.

Officials said that Prem Yadav had gone to Satyaprakash Dubey's early this morning for a discussion to end their rivalry.

While Mr Yadav was talking to Mr Dubey, a woman attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

When the news of Mr Yadav's murder spread in the village, a huge mob of his supporters barged into Mr Dubey house and killed him and four other members of his family.

"Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey, daughters Saloni, and Nandani and son Gandhi were killed in the attack," police said.

Police said heavy force has been deployed in the area as the situation remains tense after the brutal killings.

"Two persons have been arrested so far and a probe has been launched," officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

He has also asked the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and take action against the guilty, his office said.