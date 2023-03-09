Cop, Woman Burnt To Death As Fridge Explodes In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A post-mortem is yet to be done. (Representational)

A police official and a woman were charred to death in a fire that engulfed their house in Nallur village near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Thursday, officials said.

The dead have been identified as Shabarinath, an inspector working in Chennai, and Shanthi, police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion of a refrigerator in the house was the reason behind the fire and further investigations were on, they said.

Senior police officials and Fire and Rescue services personnel are on the spot. A post-mortem is yet to be done.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)