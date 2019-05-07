Teen Dies Of Sunstroke In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore: Police

A 15-year-old boy died due to a sunstroke while playing. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died due to a sunstroke while playing, the police said.

The boy, hailing from Pollachi, had come to his grandfather's house at Chettipalayam for a vacation. He was playing in front of the house when he suddenly swooned and fell down.

His grandfather and neighhbours immediately rushed him to the government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the death, they added.

