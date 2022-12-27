Bodies Of Couple Found Hanging From Tree In UP, Villagers Claim Murder

Police said a probe was underway (Representational)

The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in a village in Jethwara police station limits about 30 km from here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Jethwara police station SHO Abhishek said.

The youth was 19 years old while the woman was 18, he said.

Both belonged to the same caste and it is probably related to a love affair, the SHO said, adding that no complaint had been received yet.

Villagers claimed the couple was in a relationship and alleged that they were murdered and their bodies hanged, the police said, adding that a probe was underway.