Opinion | Partnerships That Deliver: India and Denmark's Collaboration on Environment in Action

In global development, partnerships are often spoken of as enablers. In practice, they tend to follow policy, supporting programmes that are already defined. The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership offers a different proposition: what if partnerships are not downstream of policy, but foundational to how it is shaped, delivered and sustained? As the world marks World Environment Day 2026, this question is particularly relevant for the water sector, where the gap between infrastructure creation and long-term service delivery continues to challenge even the most ambitious programmes.

At its core, the India and Denmark partnership is not organised around projects, but around systems thinking. It brings together Denmark's experience of managing water as a regulated, efficiency-driven public service with India's scale and urgency of delivery. Crucially, it is designed to operate across levels like policy, institutions and implementation, rather than being confined to any one layer. This architecture matters because water governance failures rarely stem from a single point of weakness. They emerge from fragmentation: between planning and execution, between infrastructure and maintenance, and between users and providers.

The partnership attempts to close these gaps.

Through institutions such as the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, Denmark contributes more than technical inputs. It brings a regulatory and operational perspective where service delivery is continuously monitored, efficiency is measured, and sustainability is embedded in decision-making. These are precisely the dimensions that become critical once large-scale infrastructure has been created. Equally important is the role of the United Nations Office for Project Services, which acts not as an external implementer, but as a bridge between global knowledge and local systems. Its work lies in translating high-level principles into institutional practices, adapting them to the realities of village-level governance, resource constraints and varying state capacities.

This dual structure, global expertise combined with grounded implementation, gives the partnership its operational depth. It is within this enabling framework that India's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) can be better understood, not simply as a national scheme, but as a platform where partnership-led approaches are being applied at scale. JJM's achievements in expanding rural water access are widely recognised. But its longer-term significance lies in how it has been designed: decentralised planning, community-managed systems, and an explicit focus on service delivery rather than one-time asset creation.

These design choices align closely with the principles underpinning the India-Denmark partnership, and it is this alignment that allows the partnership to add value beyond incremental support. For instance, knowledge exchanges under the partnership, on groundwater management, energy efficiency, water quality monitoring and data use, are not standalone activities. They feed directly into how water systems are planned and operated within the Jal Jeevan Mission. Similarly, peer-to-peer engagements between Indian states and Danish utilities are helping shift the focus from building infrastructure to managing services over time.

The real test of this alignment, however, lies in implementation.

Here, collaboration between UNOPS India and the Government of Denmark plays a critical role in providing implementation support to specific areas under the Green Strategic Partnership. By working through Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees, it strengthens the very institutions responsible for sustaining water systems. This includes supporting Village Action Plans, building operational capacities, and introducing structured approaches to monitoring and maintenance. What emerges is not a parallel system, but a reinforcement of existing ones. The outcomes suggest that this approach is beginning to address one of the most persistent weaknesses in water programmes: the gap between access and functionality. Across multiple states, from the water-stressed regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Assam, interventions supported under this framework have improved not only access, but also the reliability of service.

Nearly 4 million families have benefited, but more importantly, the systems serving them are better managed, more closely monitored and more responsive to local conditions. This distinction is critical. Expanding access is a finite task; sustaining services is an ongoing one.

The partnership also foregrounds an often-underemphasised dimension of water governance: the role of communities. Participatory approaches such as Community-Led Action for Sanitary Surveillance (CLASS) and Paani Panchayats are not peripheral initiatives, they are mechanisms through which accountability is localised. When combined with efforts such as training women to monitor water quality, they shift water management from being supply-driven to being collectively owned. This is not just socially desirable; it is operationally necessary. Systems that are not understood or valued by users rarely endure.

The next phase of Jal Jeevan Mission, now extended to 2028, will hinge on this very question of endurance. The infrastructure has largely been created. The challenge now is to ensure that it performs consistently over time, across diverse and often difficult geographies. This is where the logic of the India-Denmark partnership becomes most relevant. By addressing policy, institutions and community engagement together, it offers a way to move beyond short-term gains towards long-term system stability. More broadly, it raises an important point for development practice. Large-scale programmes do not fail for lack of ambition; they falter when systems are not equipped to carry that ambition forward. Partnerships, when designed well, can provide that missing continuity, linking global experience with local realities and strategy with execution.

On World Environment Day, this is perhaps the most useful insight to carry forward. Sustainability is not achieved when infrastructure is completed, but when systems continue to function, quietly, reliably and over time.

(The author leads the Indian arm of the United Nations Office for Project Services)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author