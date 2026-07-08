Opinion: India's SpaceX Moment Is Here; Vikram-1 And The Startup Rocket Revolution

A private rocket will attempt India's first orbital launch this month, chasing a milestone that could fundamentally reshape the country's deep-tech landscape.

If Skyroot Aerospace succeeds, it will cross a line India has never crossed before. It will be a national space breakthrough achieved by a startup, not the state. Sometime between July 12 and August 4, from the same Sriharikota spaceport that has hosted every ISRO orbital launch since 1979, the Vikram-1 rocket will lift off.

The launch arrives during a six-month freeze in India's state-led space program, triggered by the failure of ISRO's workhorse PSLV rocket, first in May 2025, and again in January this year.

Vikram-1 is a serious technical undertaking, not a symbolic gesture. The seven-storey, carbon-composite rocket has been developed largely in-house, with solid, liquid and upper-stage propulsion technologies under Skyroot's Kalam, Raman and Dhawan programmes, extensive use of 3D-printed components, and a 95% level of indigenisation.

The maiden flight, Mission Aagaman, targets a 450-km, 60-degree inclination low Earth orbit and is designed to carry payloads of up to 350 kg for Indian and international customers.

It follows Skyroot's successful Vikram-S suborbital technology demonstrator in 2022. Reaching orbit is an altogether harder challenge, and the company has made it clear that this mission is as much about validating flight systems and gathering data as it is about mission success.

In May, Skyroot raised $60 million at a $1 billion-plus valuation, becoming India's first space-tech unicorn. Launch vehicles are among the most capital-intensive products any startup can build, requiring years of engineering before generating meaningful commercial revenue. Investors are clearly not betting on a single launch. They are betting on a company that says 90% of its customers are already outside India.

For six decades, Indian space capability has largely meant ISRO. Satellites launched on lean budgets, missions to the Moon and Mars, and a reputation for engineering excellence under severe constraints. What India has lacked is not scientific capability but a commercial layer built on top of it: Companies that sell launch services, satellites, geospatial intelligence and downstream applications to customers beyond the government.

Unlike frontier AI or advanced semiconductor manufacturing, where India is still building capabilities, space is one of the few deep-tech sectors where decades of public investment have already created a globally credible technological base. The challenge today is proving that India can build globally competitive space businesses.

The 2020 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the space sector to private participation, followed by the creation of IN-SPACe as the regulator and promoter of private activity, made that transition possible. The results are already visible. The number of Indian space startups has grown from one in 2014 to more than 400 today. IN-SPACe has set a goal of expanding India's space economy from about $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, increasing India's share of the global market from a mere 2% to 8%.

The opportunity is substantial. According to Novaspace's Space Economy Report, the global space economy reached about $626 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $1 trillion over the next decade. Increasingly, space tech value is being created in communications, navigation, earth observation, defence, climate intelligence, agriculture, logistics and financial services. Space is steadily becoming critical economic infrastructure.

Two challenges will determine whether India's growing space startup ecosystem produces globally competitive companies or remains perpetually pre-commercial.

The first is capital. Deep-tech hardware companies do not fit conventional venture capital timelines. They require patient investors willing to finance years of research, testing and certification before meaningful revenue arrives. Funding for Indian space startups slowed in 2024, suggesting that average cheque sizes have become smaller even as entrepreneurial interest has grown.

The second is procurement. The government must become an effective early customer without becoming the only customer. Public contracts should help Indian companies establish credibility before competing globally, not create long-term dependence on the state.

ISRO should increasingly focus on missions whose scientific, strategic or technological value extends well beyond immediate commercial returns: deep-space exploration, breakthrough propulsion technologies, planetary science and human spaceflight.

Space startups, meanwhile, should compete on cost, reliability, speed and innovation in commercial launch services, satellites and downstream applications. That combination transformed the American space ecosystem over two decades. India is now attempting a compressed version of that journey.

Remember, early setbacks are common in this industry. SpaceX's Falcon 1 failed on its first three orbital attempts before succeeding on its fourth in 2008. That success laid the foundation for the world's dominant commercial launch company. If Vikram-1 does not reach orbit on its first attempt, that alone will not determine whether India's private launch industry can compete globally. What will matter is whether India continues to build the ecosystem that allows companies to learn, iterate, and scale.

Ultimately, Vikram-1 is testing something far larger than its own flight systems. The true measure of India's space reform is not whether it can cultivate a champion to rival SpaceX, but whether it can seed an entire ecosystem that replicates that success over and over.

Skyroot is only the first such chapter in a much larger story. India has quietly built a promising space tech startup ecosystem. Agnikul is developing small-satellite launch vehicles powered by Agnilet, the world's first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket engine. Pixxel is building one of the world's most advanced commercial hyperspectral satellite constellations for Earth observation. Bellatrix Aerospace is developing advanced propulsion and in-space mobility tech. Dhruva Space is building satellite platforms and end-to-end space solutions. Digantara has carved out a niche in space situational awareness and orbital debris monitoring, working with international customers and collaborating with organisations including NASA. Together, these demonstrate India's ambitions in building different layers of the future space economy.

While private capital has finally begun flowing into Indian space tech, the scale remains modest relative to the opportunity. Building rockets, satellites, propulsion systems or space infrastructure demands significantly more patient capital than most consumer startups. If India genuinely wants to create not just one SpaceX, but an ecosystem capable of producing several globally competitive space companies, these startups will require sustained backing from domestic institutions, global investors, and industry partners alike.

(Vinay Sarawagi is Chief Content Officer at NDTV Network)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author