Inside The "Rational Frenzy" Driving The AI Super-Cycle

When Elon Musk stood in a SpaceX hangar in Texas on June 12th and set the Nasdaq's trading day in motion, he ended it as the world's first trillionaire.

The flotation pulled in $75 billion, more than any listing before it, ahead of Saudi Aramco in 2019 and NTT back in 1987.

The stock rose 19% before the close, which put a price of roughly $2.1 trillion on the business. Take that in and pause.

SpaceX booked $18.7 billion of revenue last year and lost $4.9 billion in the process.

Set those two figures side by side and sit with the gap, because that gap is the argument of this entire market.

The Gap is itself the Reality

For three years, the investing world treated artificial intelligence as a riddle to be solved from the outside. How big was the bubble, which trades would it ruin, where were the winners hiding. Commentators of all kinds opined from end of humanity doom narratives to "it's a bubble" valuation analysis. The show went on.

The larger shift was the one happening to the floor they were standing on. AI has stopped being one corporate theme among many and turned into something closer to a macroeconomic engine. Pimco has estimated that AI-related spending could add as much as $14 trillion to global investment over five years, a sum it puts at roughly an eighth of world output. The big American cloud companies are on course to pour something like $800 billion into AI data centres this year.

Kevin Warsh, newly installed at the Federal Reserve, has spoken of AI as a force that could dampen inflation and clear room to cut rates. Once a single theme begins to move output, prices and the cost of money, a portfolio can no longer treat it as optional. It turns into the climate everyone invests inside.

Elon Musk's rockets are not alone in defying gravity. So are AI valuations.

Whatever makes AI impossible to avoid is also what has quietly disabled its pricing and this is missed by most folks. As the giants come to market, several index compilers have loosened their own rules so the shares qualify for inclusion sooner.

The big low-cost tracker funds that shadow those benchmarks then have to buy, on schedule, regardless of the number on the screen. Credit markets are warping in parallel, with Amazon, Alphabet and Meta said to have roughly doubled their borrowings to around $300 billion in a matter of months, smudging the line that used to separate equity risk from debt risk.

The OECD has reached for a coined term, the "equitification" of corporate debt. Bond desks that traditionally limit how much of any one issuer they will hold are now struggling to digest borrowing on this scale. Behind the plumbing sits one plain fact. A swelling share of the world's capital is being placed into these names by rule, not by anyone's considered judgement.

This is also a reason for India's FII drought because at this stage we are not a vanguard economy.

No JOMO only FOMO

A market bid by rule is a peculiar thing. Strategists at Lombard Odier have made the point that when funds stop deciding what a share is actually worth, the task of weighing how concentrated a portfolio has become falls to the dwindling number of people still doing that work by hand. When you are structurally unable to be left out of something, you stop asking what it costs. Inclusion stands in for valuation. Buying on a schedule, at whatever price the tape prints, is the natural enemy of return. The investor setting the marginal price at the top is paying for a narrative, and lined up behind that narrative is a queue of money with no licence to do anything but follow.

Return to those two SpaceX figures, and to the question any patient holder ought to put to himself.

What is the $2.1 trillion actually a price on?

Not the past year's sales, which would imply a multiple fit for a mental ward.

Plainly not earnings, given the loss.

Starlink, the satellite broadband arm, is the one that turned a profit at all, around $4.4 billion last year by the firm's account.

The rest of the valuation is a wager on terminal value, on a future still over the horizon. Server farms in orbit carried up by a Starship that is running behind. A chip plant Musk has nicknamed the Terafab and has not yet been built. Settlements on Mars. What more?

A rocket climbs only while its engines are lit, and the thrust under this market flows, the mechanical index demand and a capital-spending boom that keeps feeding itself. Fundamentals are the gravity. The thing no one can yet read is how much fuel is stacked behind the thrust, and by Katie Martin's own reckoning in the Financial Times, that is something the market tends to discover only once it is far too late to act on.

Filing the whole episode under mania and leaving it there would be too easy. SpaceX has spent two decades doing things that careful people insisted could not be done. Putting a privately built liquid-fuelled rocket into orbit, recovering boosters to fly them over and over, running the internet down from a constellation of more than ten thousand satellites after every dotcom-era version of that idea collapsed into bankruptcy. Brains on their own settle nothing in markets, yet Musk has produced more of them, and more luck, than his critics ever built into their models. The genuinely awkward thought is that this may be the most rational frenzy ever financed or the most ruinously costly one, and the market has stepped back from the very work that would tell the two apart.

From where India's savers sit, none of this is a far-off American show. The same automatic-inclusion logic reaches them through international and feeder funds, through the global passive complex, and through the simple reality that equity sentiment everywhere now follows a small cluster of American mega-caps.

A salaried earner dropping a few thousand rupees into a monthly SIP, and a household whose retirement pot quietly tracks an index it has never inspected, are steadily riding the exact same financial wave without once being consulted.

Gravity, when it eventually does its work, will not pause to check passports.

A bubble is the easy word for this, though it captures only half the truth. The ordinary kind drains away once somebody decides the price is mad; they simply walk.

This one is far harder to step out of, pumped up by purchases that happen on autopilot, in a market that has handed the act of pricing to almost no one left to do it.

AI investment in the West is now woven into economic life, too large to wave away and, for the time being, too relentlessly bought to interrogate.

A great many people are already in their seats with the harness down. The engines are deafening. From inside the cabin, not one of them can make out the fuel gauge.

Houston, we have liftoff !

(The author is a business leader and columnist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author