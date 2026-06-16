Opinion | Heir Not-So-Apparent: The New Reality Of Indian Politics

There is a temptation to see the Trinamool Congress crisis as a Bengal story alone: Mamata Banerjee's defeat, Abhishek Banerjee's unpopularity with sections of the party, rebel MPs and MLAs testing the limits of loyalty, and a post-power scramble for survival. That would be a mistake.

What is unfolding in the TMC is a cautionary tale for nearly every regional party in India attempting to compress legacy, authority, and future into the hands of a chosen heir.

The latest twist, with a breakaway TMC faction moving towards the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), apparently based in West Bengal and active in Assam and Tripura, makes the crisis larger than a succession drama. It shows how rebellion in Indian politics is no longer merely a matter of walking out. It is increasingly a matter of finding the right procedural shelter, the right symbol, the right legislative arithmetic, and the right minor partner through which a larger realignment can be engineered.

The Logic Of Legacy

In Indian politics, a founder can build a party through struggle, charisma, ideology, caste mobilisation, regional pride, or personal sacrifice. But the heir rarely inherits all of that. He or she inherits the office, the surname, the access, and often the impatience. The rest has to be earned. This is where the trouble begins.

Mamata Banerjee's authority was not inherited. It was accumulated through bruises. She took on the CPI(M) when the Left still looked unbeatable. She built the TMC from a rebel Congress platform into Bengal's principal political force. Her legitimacy came from confrontation, not coronation. Abhishek Banerjee's rise, however, was read by many inside the party as a transfer of power from aunt to nephew, not as an organic political ascent.

As long as the TMC controlled Bengal, such reservations could be contained. But once the state slipped away, what had been tolerated as "succession" began to be described as "nepotism". What had earlier been accepted as authority began to look like entitlement.

This is not unique to Trinamool. It is the oldest problem of India's family-led regional parties: those who built the house do not always accept the child who is handed the keys.

The Congress, though a national party, has not been immune to this logic, either. Its difference is scale: the Gandhis sit atop a far older and wider organisation, but the same question haunts the party - can inherited legitimacy substitute for organisational renewal, electoral proof, and the trust of leaders who have built their own political capital?

In that sense, the crisis of succession is not only regional; regional parties merely experience it faster, more violently, and with fewer institutional cushions.

The Old Guard And Bloodlines

In founder-led regional parties, the second-rung leadership often consists of people who spent decades alongside the original leader. They went to jail with them, fought elections with them, raised funds for them, managed caste blocs for them, took blows for them, negotiated with rivals for them, and sometimes saved the party from collapse.

They can accept the founder's scolding because they remember the journey. They are rarely comfortable taking instructions from someone they remember entering politics as "the leader's son", "the leader's daughter", "the leader's nephew", or "the leader's chosen one".

This is not always personal jealousy. Often, it is a dispute over political capital. The veteran believes they have earned their place through work. The heir believes they have inherited a mandate through blood and proximity. The collision is inevitable.

Maharashtra has already shown this twice. In the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray inherited Bal Thackeray's party, but Eknath Shinde was able to walk away with a majority of MLAs and eventually the party name and symbol. The issue was not only ideology or alliance arithmetic. It was also the discomfort of a street-built party being run from a familial centre that many old hands felt had drifted away from the Sena's original instincts.

The Nationalist Congress Party offered another lesson. Sharad Pawar appeared to settle the succession debate by promoting Supriya Sule and Praful Patel to national working president roles. Within weeks, Ajit Pawar, the nephew who had spent years as the party's operational strongman in Maharashtra, rebelled and joined hands with the BJP. Here too, the line between family, ambition, and organisation collapsed.

The Samajwadi Party had its own succession war in 2016, when the contest between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav became a proxy battle over who truly represented Mulayam Singh Yadav's political inheritance: the son who had become Chief Minister, or the brother who had built the organisation.

These examples are different in detail, but similar in structure. In each case, the founder's authority had once held competing ambitions together. Once succession became unavoidable, the party discovered that it had not built institutions strong enough to manage ambition without bloodshed.

The Indian Voter Is Changing

The Indian voter has not become anti-family overnight. Dynasties continue to win. Surnames still help. Recognition matters. Political families carry networks, caste memory, local capital, and symbolic recall. It would be naive to pretend otherwise. But the nature of acceptance has changed.

A previous generation of voters often treated inherited politics as part of the social order. The son of a leader entering politics was no more surprising than the son of a doctor becoming a doctor or the son of a businessman joining the family firm. Today's younger voter is more impatient with that logic. Gen Z may not be uniformly ideological, but it is instinctively less deferential. It respects legacy only when legacy performs. This is why a surname can still give a young leader entry, but it can no longer guarantee affection.

Ironically, the changing pulse of the electorate is often sensed by everyone in the power corridors except the king or queen determined to see the prince or princess inherit the throne in what is, after all, a democracy.

Dynasty Is Not The Whole Problem

Democracy does not prohibit the child of a politician from entering politics. Nor should it. Many second-generation politicians are hardworking, talented, and electorally successful. The voter has the final right to accept or reject them. The real problem begins when the party becomes a private estate.

When tickets, offices, strategy, finance, communication and future leadership are controlled by one family, the organisation stops producing alternatives. Strong leaders leave, flatterers remain, dissent becomes disloyalty, and younger talent learns the wrong lesson: not how to build a constituency, but how to please the court. This weakens the party in two ways.

First, it makes rebellion more attractive to veterans who feel humiliated. Second, it makes the BJP's task easier. The BJP has made "parivarvaad" one of its most effective political weapons, even if it has dynasts of its own. The slogan works because it converts a private organisational weakness into a public moral charge.

Political scientist Kanchan Chandra has argued that dynastic politics in India is not simply a feudal residue, but a product of modern party structures, weak internal democracy, and the rewards attached to state power. That insight matters. Families dominate not because Indians are genetically deferential, but because parties are poorly institutionalised. When there are no internal elections, no transparent candidate selection, no leadership pipeline and no respected second rung, the family becomes the easiest organisational shortcut.

But shortcuts have costs.

The Exit From The Trap

In today's political context, regional parties in India need to learn that succession cannot be a family ceremony. It must be an organisational process.

That means giving younger leaders real responsibility before the crisis, not after it. It means letting them contest difficult elections, answer for failures, negotiate with allies, listen to district leaders, suffer public criticism, and build their own moral account with the cadre. It also means respecting the old guard without being hostage to it.

The founder, too, must know when to step back from parental instinct. The leader who built the party often thinks he or she is protecting the future by protecting the heir. In reality, excessive protection weakens the heir. Politics is not transferred like property. It is recognised by others.

The TMC's tragedy is that Mamata Banerjee understood struggle better than almost anyone else in contemporary politics. But the party she built may not have given its next generation the same hard apprenticeship in adversity. Power created managers. It did not create enough believers.

That is why the immediate TMC moment matters. The past few weeks have been a political tornado for the party, with even insiders finding it hard to understand which way the winds are blowing. In that turbulent context, the NCPI episode may give Mamata Banerjee a breather. A direct rush of rebels into the BJP would have created a cleaner political narrative: desertion, surrender, absorption. A merger with an obscure outfit complicates that script. It shifts the argument, at least temporarily, from the moral theatre of betrayal to the procedural theatre of recognition, disqualification, and parliamentary legitimacy.

That gives Mamata two choices, neither easy but both still politically meaningful. She can use this window to consolidate what remains of the TMC, rebuild trust with cadres, restore organisational seriousness, and decide whether the party can survive as a leaner but still independent anti-BJP force. Or she can begin a more serious conversation with the parent organisation from which the TMC itself emerged: the Congress. The idea may sound emotionally difficult after nearly three decades of separation, but politics is often less sentimental than arithmetic.

The Cottage Industry Of Politics

The NCPI episode also provokes a different question about the architecture of Indian politics itself. India is a multi-party democracy, and that is one of its strengths. But the mushrooming of registered political parties, many of them barely visible in public life, raises an uncomfortable question. At what point does political plurality become a cottage industry?

There are now well over 1,500 registered political parties in India, many of them registered but unrecognised, with limited electoral presence, little public visibility, and uncertain organisational depth. Some may represent genuine local aspirations. Some may be ideological experiments. Some may be vehicles for caste, community, or region-specific mobilisation. But others risk becoming political shells: outfits that exist less to build democratic representation than to provide symbols, legal routes, bargaining chips, or temporary homes for defectors.

The NCPI's sudden arrival at the centre of national attention illustrates this problem. A party can remain obscure for years and then, through the migration of legislators, become consequential overnight. This may be perfectly legal if it satisfies the letter of the law. But democracy also depends on the spirit of political representation. If parties become vessels that can be activated, occupied, or repurposed at moments of crisis, voters are entitled to ask what exactly they voted for: an ideology, a leader, a party, or a transferable political licence?