Tagging loneliness as a public health problem, the WHO (World Health Organisation) recently formed a technical advisory committee and is seeking experts to guide them find answers to mitigate loneliness. The UN health agency recognises social isolation and loneliness - which reflect deficits in social connections - affect people of all age groups and have serious consequences for mortality, physical and mental health (including suicide risk), and well-being. For instance, social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 25 to 33 per cent increased risk of mortality and are now widely considered to be risk factors for mortality which are as important as obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, other forms of substance abuse, and poor access to health care.

In a strict psychological term, loneliness is defined as 'the state of distress or discomfort that results when one perceives a gap between one's desire for social connections and actual experience of it'. The common traits of loneliness are spending too much time alone, surrounding oneself with material things and becoming attached to them, spending too much time on social media, inability to let go of negative feelings and experiences, feeling tired all the time, gaining weight etc.

Loneliness is not just confined to people who live alone. Even in crowded surroundings and amidst happy families, people can feel deep and pervasive loneliness. Research suggests that loneliness poses serious threats to well-being as well as long-term physical health.

"Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly recognised as important public health issues. Although a strong social connection protects health, a lack of social connection carries risks of heart disease, obesity, and depression. Research supports biological and behavioural health pathways that explain the observed association between social connection and health outcomes.

"People who are lonely or socially isolated may get too little exercise, drink too much alcohol, smoke and often don't sleep well," says Dr Deepak Chaudhary, an Ahmedabad-based practising physician.

Reasons for the rise in loneliness

Urbanisation with its many benefits also led to a lack of social interactions. In the Indian context, people migrated from villages to urban and metro cities for better job opportunities, improved living conditions, availability of services, public infrastructure, and transport systems. However, in the process, people lost their social and family identity and connections in the new environment almost leading a life of anonymity in the concrete jungle. Happiness was gradually associated with a sense of materialistic achievement. Increased workload for better salaries and perks didn't leave people with time for social activities and mobility. In India, in overcrowded cities and towns, we fail to recognise loneliness or admit the mental health problems associated with it. Nuclear families, living in housing societies and colonies, don't know their next-door neighbours. People in metros with long work and commute hours prefer to stay behind closed doors on weekends and holidays contributing to their lonely-in-crowd-syndrome. Working members of the family are left with no time to interact with elderly parents and growing children. Those who want to socialise are not accepted in many cases by the people in the ecosystem due to their migrant status, trust issues or language barrier. Locked in urban cage-like apartments with almost little or no public spaces, has led to isolation impacting the physical and mental health of the elderly while the younger generation is isolating itself through higher social media usage and less human interaction. Various research and studies have pointed out that heavy social media leads to isolation or disconnectedness, leading to adverse health outcomes and increased mortality, including depression.

"When people are socially isolated or lonely, they may be less likely to engage in healthy behaviours, such as regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and seeking timely medical care. This can further contribute to health issues and a higher mortality risk. Additionally, the absence of social support networks can result in a lack of emotional and practical assistance during times of illness or crisis, making it more challenging for individuals to cope up with and recover from health challenges," says Dr Prerna Kohli, a Delhi-based clinical psychologist.

Medical practitioners have been advising ways to mitigate loneliness. Self-help groups and volunteers of social set-ups have been trying to create awareness and a platform to alleviate the ill effects of loneliness. It's often felt that those suffering from this malaise hesitate to seek help, fearing stigma. India can be the leader in providing technological and social interventions to reduce loneliness. Schools and colleges can introduce projects as part of the curriculum and help the community through social service by taking simple steps such as creating a database of people who are lonely and even making daily phone calls to them, celebrating their birthdays, and making them feel relevant.

"Actively invest in building and nurturing social connections, which includes reaching out to friends and family, joining clubs or social groups, and making an effort to meet new people. In an increasingly digital world, technology can facilitate connections. Utilize social media, video calls, and messaging apps to stay in touch with loved ones, especially if they are geographically distant.

Participating in community activities which includes engaging in community events, volunteering, or local organizations. This can help you meet new people who share your interests and values. If loneliness is significantly affecting your well-being, consider consulting a mental health professional for guidance and support. They can help address underlying issues and provide coping strategies," advises Dr Kohli.

Policymakers are recognising loneliness as a problem and seeking solutions for it in the ecosystem. Our towns and cities require safe and well-lit public spaces, roads and footpaths for women, children and the elderly to meet and socialise. "It is important to stay active and connect with other people who engage in meaningful, productive activities they enjoy with others and feel a sense of purpose and tend to live longer. Try exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep and pursuing activities you enjoy to help manage stress and stay as mentally and physically healthy as possible," says Dr Chaudhary.

The growing global proportion of the loneliness epidemic indeed validates Aristotle's dictum that man is a social animal. An increase in disposable income leading to financial prosperity, technological advancement and material progress in the world is sadly resulting in human relationships also becoming disposable. We are aware of the problem as well as the solution. Each one must act to come out of their state of loneliness.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist).

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.