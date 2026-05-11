Opinion | From Control To Complexity: Rethinking Power In A Fragmented World

For much of the post-war era, governance was built on a simple premise: that governments, acting individually and collectively, could shape outcomes with a reasonable degree of control. Borders mattered, economies were more national than global, and the pace of change - while significant - was still manageable. That world is now behind us.

Today, capital moves in milliseconds, technology scales across borders before regulators can respond, and risks - from climate change to pandemics - are inherently transnational. Supply chains stretch across continents, and decisions taken in one geography reverberate instantly across others. In such a world, it is tempting to conclude that governments are losing control - that the state itself is in decline. But that diagnosis is not just premature; it is fundamentally flawed.

What we are witnessing is not the erosion of state power, but its transformation. The ability of governments to directly control outcomes has undoubtedly diminished. No state today can fully dictate the trajectory of artificial intelligence, insulate itself from global financial flows, or unilaterally determine the pace of the energy transition. Yet, paradoxically, governments remain as central as ever - if not more so - in shaping the environments within which these forces operate.

Power, in other words, has changed form. It is no longer primarily about command and control. It is about shaping systems-designing rules, setting incentives, building coalitions, and influencing the behaviour of a wide range of actors, from corporations to civil society. Governments today are less like engineers operating a machine and more like conductors of an orchestra, where outcomes depend on coordination rather than control.

This shift demands a fundamental rethinking of governance. The challenge is no longer to predict and direct every outcome, but to manage complexity, absorb shocks, and adapt in real time. It requires moving from control to coordination, from certainty to resilience, and from sovereignty as isolation to sovereignty as influence. If the 20th century was about control, the 21st is about navigation.

This transformation is perhaps most visible in the domain of global trade and economic governance. For decades, institutions such as the World Trade Organization embodied the idea that countries could agree on a common set of rules to govern economic interactions. These rules were premised on a relatively clear separation between economics and national security.

That separation is now breaking down. Trade policy is increasingly being shaped by strategic considerations-whether it is securing critical supply chains, protecting technological advantage, or reducing dependence on geopolitical rivals. Export controls, industrial policy, and "friend-shoring" are no longer exceptions; they are becoming part of the mainstream policy toolkit.

At one level, this represents a clear departure from the spirit of rules-based multilateralism. If every country invokes national security to justify economic decisions, the predictability and stability that institutions like the WTO were designed to provide come under strain.

Yet, it would be a mistake to interpret this as the end of multilateralism. Because even as geopolitical tensions rise, interdependence has not diminished-it has deepened. No major economy can fully decouple from global supply chains without incurring significant costs. Challenges such as climate change, digital governance, and financial stability remain inherently global. In this context, the need for frameworks - formal or informal - that facilitate cooperation becomes even more pressing.

What we are witnessing, therefore, is not the replacement of multilateralism by geo-economics, but their uneasy coexistence. Geo-economics may shape the direction of policy, but without multilateral guardrails, the system risks sliding into fragmentation and instability. The task ahead is not to abandon global institutions, but to adapt them-to make them more flexible, more responsive, and better aligned with contemporary realities. This may mean greater reliance on plurilateral agreements, a more nuanced treatment of security concerns, and an expanded agenda that reflects the intersections between trade, technology, and sustainability.

In a world defined by complexity, rigid frameworks are unlikely to endure. But nor can a purely power-driven system provide the stability that global markets and societies require. It is in this evolving landscape that countries like India assume particular significance.

India's foreign policy is often framed as a binary choice: between strategic autonomy and global leadership. The former suggests caution and flexibility, the latter, assertiveness, and alignment. But this framing misses a deeper reality. In today's world, the ability to navigate complexity is itself a form of leadership.

India's approach-engaging with multiple coalitions while retaining decision-making flexibility-is not a reflection of indecision, but of strategic calibration. It allows India to work with advanced economies, maintain strong ties with the developing world, and play a bridging role in an increasingly polarized global system. This is not leadership in the traditional sense of dominance or bloc formation. It is leadership through convening, balancing, and shaping consensus.

Whether on climate negotiations, digital governance, or supply chain resilience, India's positions often reflect an attempt to reconcile competing priorities-growth and sustainability, sovereignty and interdependence, ambition, and pragmatism. In doing so, it offers a template for how countries can exercise influence without sacrificing autonomy.

The notion that strategic autonomy and global leadership are mutually exclusive belongs to an earlier era. In a fragmented world, the ability to engage across divides-to remain flexible without being passive-becomes a source of strength. Indeed, strategic autonomy, when exercised effectively, can enhance leadership by lending it credibility and independence.

The broader lesson is clear. As the global order becomes more complex and less predictable, the metrics of power are shifting. Control is giving way to influence. Alignment is giving way to agility. And governance is becoming less about dictating outcomes and more about shaping the conditions within which they emerge.

The question, then, is not whether governments can regain control of the forces reshaping the world. They cannot. The real question is whether they can learn to navigate this complexity-to work with it rather than against it-and in doing so, shape a new, more adaptive form of global order.

(The author is President, Chintan Research Foundation)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author