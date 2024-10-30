Fitness and image-building have become the new buzzwords among Indian politicians. Now, they are taking the fitness challenge to the next level.

BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya completed the gruelling Ironman 70.3 endurance race held in Goa on October 27. He is the first Indian public representative to finish the Ironman event. The 33-year-old BJP MP took on the triathlon challenge—comprising a 1,900-m swim, a 90-km cycle, and a 21.1-km run—finishing in 8 hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds. In return, he received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called Surya's attempt a ‘commendable feat'.

Just a week earlier (October 20), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made history by participating in Kashmir's first-ever international marathon, completing the 21 km run with an impressive average pace of 5 minutes 54 seconds per kilometre. For Abdullah, it was a matter of pride considering he had never run more than 13 km before.

The image of the pot-bellied Indian politician clad in starched white khadi kurtas has undergone a transformation. They are now fitter and more conscious of their public image. Previously, only members of the film industry shared their workout regimes or dietary habits. However, with the rise of social media, once-shy politicians have become influencers, sharing their fitness routines and inspiring followers to lead healthier lifestyles.

Unfortunately, none of these fitness-focused politicians, who also happen to be lawmakers, have done much to promote sports at the grassroots level, which could improve India's medal tally and encourage youth to pursue sports professionally on a larger scale.

Fitness Craze

Many Indian politicians are following strict workout regimes and regulated diet plans to maintain their energy levels and remain fit—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Amid their hectic daily schedules, including campaigning and constituency visits, incorporating a fitness regimen requires significant discipline.

Long hours spent in either scorching or cold Indian weather demand a certain toughness of mind and body.

Some politicians are also sports enthusiasts. Playing sports like cricket, badminton, tennis, and football provides them not only with a physical workout but also with a recreational outlet to unwind and relieve stress.

Image-conscious, social media-savvy politicians are actively participating in fitness activities. BJP's Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Congress' Sachin Pilot and NCP's Supriya Sule, are among those who take time out for early morning runs, yoga, cycling, or gym workouts. Kiren, along with the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, launched the Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 in October 2022. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy enjoys playing football.

“After the pandemic, fitness emerged as the new cool. Leaders in business and politics are showcasing their fitness regimes. A fit body sends a powerful signal about discipline, motivation, and a serious career. Fitness has become the ‘new cool',” says Shital Kakkar Mehra, an executive presence coach for CEOs.

Walk The Talk

The ruling BJP was energised by the ‘Fit India' call given by PM Modi back in 2020, wherein he urged people to incorporate fitness into their daily routines and raise awareness about it. PM Modi began sharing moments from his yoga sessions on social media, prompting all his ministers to follow suit.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been a fitness and sports enthusiast in his private life, but this was officially publicised in August this year on National Sports Day. The Congress party shared a video on social media platform X, showing Gandhi practising Jiu-Jitsu during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Gandhi aimed to introduce children to martial arts and meditation, fostering a sense of community among participants. Walking 25 km daily, sprinting, and occasionally doing push-ups during the yatra seemed effortless for the Congress leader, enhancing his public image.

“Young entrepreneurs, fast-track professionals, and new-age politicians all speak about balancing their work with health, showcasing peak physical and mental condition to achieve greater success in high-powered roles,” says Mehra.

Sadly, the sports and fitness enthusiasm of these politicians has largely remained confined to social media and their personal lives.

Despite making considerable progress in developing sports policies like ‘Khelo India', the Fit India Movement, and SAI's initiatives to promote both fitness and competitive sports, these efforts have not reached children and youth effectively. These policies have neither nurtured young talent nor boosted participation across the country.

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta expresses happiness at seeing politicians setting an example for others.

“Merely motivating hundreds of thousands of people their age is not enough. If we want to make sports or health a major movement in our country, we need to change our policies, starting from schools.”

“As a sportsperson, I feel there is so much more these lawmakers can contribute to sports in the country,” says Gutta.

One of the most significant problems is the lack of proper infrastructure, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Many athletes lack access to adequate training facilities, equipment, or even safe spaces to practise, inhibiting their skill development and overall performance.

“Why can't lawmakers make sports a compulsory subject in every school? Government policies like ‘Khelo India' haven't done much for children who aspire to pursue sports professionally,” says Gutta.

The disconnect between fitness-focused politicians and the ground realities of India's sports landscape must be addressed swiftly.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the authors