I join the rest of the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a figure of profound compassion and unwavering dedication to the human spirit. His departure leaves a void, not only within the Catholic Church, but across the vast landscape of humanity.

He was, above all, a shepherd who walked among the poorest and weakest of his flock, understanding their struggles with a rare and genuine empathy.

Pope Francis possessed a remarkable breadth of knowledge, encompassing theological scholarship, historical awareness, and a keen understanding of contemporary global issues. His wisdom, however, was never confined to academic circles. Thanks to his long years of experience serving in difficult conditions in Argentina, he translated complex realities into accessible truths, speaking directly to the hearts of the marginalized, the forgotten, and the dispossessed.

From Buenos Aires To The Vatican

His depth of experience, gleaned from a life lived in service, from the streets of Buenos Aires to the Vatican, imbued his leadership with a unique authenticity. He understood the pain of poverty, the fear of displacement, and the yearning for justice. He brought this lived experience to the forefront of his papacy, challenging the powerful and comforting the vulnerable. It is striking that his final pastoral message on Easter Sunday was in defence of freedom of expression, freedom of religion, and the human rights that are under threat in so many authoritarian systems.

On a weekend that speaks to the spirit of the resurrection of hope, Pope Francis left us a positive message of determination to stand up for the right and to resist the wrong.

A Reminder On Faith

He championed dialogue and reconciliation, urging a world often fractured by division to embrace the common humanity that binds us. He spoke passionately about the urgency of addressing climate change, the plight of refugees,compassion for the outcast (such as the LGBTQ+ community) and the need for economic equality. He reminded us that faith is not a mere abstraction, but a call to action, a mandate to build a more just and compassionate world.

Pope Francis's legacy will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the poor and his relentless pursuit of a Church that reflects the mercy and love of Christ.

He challenged us to look beyond our own comfort zones, to see the face of God in every human being, and to work tirelessly for the common good.

In this moment of sorrow, i offer my deepest condolences to the Catholic Church, to my Catholic compatriots and to all who were touched by his extraordinary presence.

May his great and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

His light, though extinguished, will long continue to shine brightly, illuminating the path towards a more humane and just future.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is a published author and a former diplomat.)

