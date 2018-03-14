Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party dropped the Congress as its alliance partner (File photo)

The Congress should abandon its famed ego and ally with the two regional heavyweights and act as the catalyst of a large opposition alliance if it wants to stop Modi in his tracks. The BJP can only be checkmated if it is halted in UP where it got 73 of the 80 seats last time. This tactical alliance that was successful today was being seen as a dry run for 2019.The Grand Alliance had seen similar success in Bihar till Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defected last year into the waiting arms of the NDA and Modi. Kumar will be a worried man today as despite its chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, being in jail, the RJD won the Araria Lok Sabha sear. Kumar is in danger of being reduced to a nowhere man as both Modi and Amit Shah have not bothered to conceal the disdain with which they treat him. His recent demand for a special package for Bihar was a virtual cry for help. He has no doubt closely watched Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who pulled his ministers from the centre after going public with the fact that Modi did not take his call and "Andhra pride" was insulted when his 19 requests for a meeting for a special financial package got no response from the centre. Both Naidu and Kumar are sharp politicians who can clearly sense the way the wind is blowing.