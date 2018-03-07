BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have teamed up to combat the BJP

Mayawati has only 17 votes in the state assembly; the Samajwadi Party has 46

The BJP decimated the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine in Uttar Pradesh last year