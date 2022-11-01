Zomato CEO Responds To Bengaluru Resident Who Complained About Removal Of Negative Review

Mr Goyal explained that the "policy" is a result of "legal overthinking".

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday responded to a Bengaluru resident's complaint about her negative review getting deleted by the company on the food delivery app.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Goyal explained that the "policy", which has now been removed, is a result of "legal overthinking". He also said that the review has been reinstated, and further thanked the woman for bringing the issue to notice and "influencing positive change".

Hi @DishaRSanghvi – this "policy" within our content guidelines is a result of (legal) overthinking, and we have removed this policy with immediate effect. We have also reinstated your review already. Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change. https://t.co/B8exLG8ijO — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 31, 2022

On Sunday, Twitter user Disha Sanghvi claimed that she and her colleague suffered food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Koramangala. Consequently, she took to Zomato to review the place and let others know the quality of food served at the restaurant.

In the caption of her post, Ms Sanghvi stated that she wasn't the only person who ended up facing a health crisis after eating at the restaurant. She also found several others who had a similar experience in the last few months.

However, "Zomato took down the review citing this," Ms Sanghvi said while sharing a screenshot of the alert email she received from the food delivery app about the removal of her review. In the email, Zomato claimed that it isn't the correct platform for reporting a health code violation.

The company's response triggered a backlash on social media. "If people cannot share their experience in the comments and that's called 'abusing' then what are the comments for?" asked one user. "Hey Zomato, If this is not something you permit on your platform then there is something seriously wrong with your rules. This is EXACTLY what you want reported and have consumers be aware of it. Let the vendor respond if it's unfair," commented another.

But, now Zomato's CEO informed that the company "removed this policy with immediate effect". "Also, I hope you are feeling better by now. Please take care," Mr Goyal wrote while responding to Ms Sanghvi.

