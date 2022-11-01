Elon Musk Attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party In $7,500 Costume With Leather Armour

Mr Musk's post garnered more than 387,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Twitter chief Elon Musk recently took to the micro-blogging website to share how he celebrated Halloween this year with his mother Maye Musk.

The 52-year-old billionaire attended model Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday night. He posted two images of himself in his leathery red Samurai-style costume. Also featured in his pictures were his mother and Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group.

"Halloween with my Mom," Mr Musk captioned the post.

According to Just Jared, Mr Musk's outfit - the Devil's Champion-Leather Armour set - costed him $7,500 (approximately Rs 619,633). In a separate social media post, Maye Musk revealed that it was Ms Wall who "tied" him into his Halloween costume.

Meanwhile, internet users were quick to react to his pictures. Within just hours, his post garnered more than 387,000 likes and thousands of comments. While some were left confused with his outfit, others guessed it was any of the known characters.

One user wrote, "Are you going as George Michael from the Freeek single?" Another jokingly said, "Only date you've had for a while, it seems. Is that an Oedipus costume?"

A third commented, "Nice costumes! I like your Texas-style buckle!" A fourth simply wrote, "Great costume Elon".

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday morning shared another photo of Twitter's bird logo carved onto a pumpkin. He even shared an image of his pet Floki Frunkpuppy, a Shiba Inu dog, wearing the company T-shirt, while sitting next to Halloween decorations. The billionaire's post got a lot of attention on social media.