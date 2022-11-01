Elon Musk's Tribute To Twitter On Halloween

The billionaire's post has got a lot of attention on social media.

Having finally closed his $44 billion acquisition deal to buy Twitter just days ago, this Halloween was definitely special for Elon Musk, especially considering he shared a post on Twitter featuring the logo of the microblogging platform.

In the picture, a Halloween pumpkin is seen with a cutout in the shape of Twitter's blue bird logo. Next to it, we can see Mr Musk's pet Floki Frunkpuppy, a Shiba Inu dog, wearing a white T-shirt with the Twitter logo on its back.

The billionaire's post has got a lot of attention on social media.

“Great picture Elon. Dogecoin being added to Twitter as a payment option for Twitter Blue would be great,” wrote a user.

Great picture Elon ????



Dogecoin being added to Twitter as a payment option for @TwitterBlue would be great. — Optimus (@TeslaAIBot) November 1, 2022

“I better buy some before It blows up after this post,” another added referring to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

I better buy some before It blows up after this post. — Kimberly Lau ???? (@pumpkimcat) November 1, 2022

A person asked, “The 44 billion dollar question: will I be paying for Twitter blue with my Dogecoin?”

The 44 billion dollar question: will I be paying for Twitter blue with my Ðogecoin? — TeslaModelÐoge ???????????????? NYC (@TeslaModelDoge) November 1, 2022

“Doge coin in Twitter,” a comment read.

Doge coin in Twitter ???????? — عُمَر ???????? (@Pro0mar) November 1, 2022

A user said, “Dogecoin and Twitter are meant for each other.”

Dogecoin & Twitter are meant for each other! — CEO (@Investments_CEO) November 1, 2022

The Tesla CEO, who has changed his bio from “Chief Twit” to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” will be serving as the CEO of the platform, he said in a filing on Monday. Mr Musk revealed, in another filing on the same day, that he had become the sole director of Twitter after the takeover.

“The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou,” Elon Musk said in the filing.

Earlier, media reports had emerged claiming that Twitter users will be charged $20 to retain their blue tick, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.